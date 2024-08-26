Annual North American Electric Transmission Market Forecast 2024 Released by The C Three Group, Now Part of Yes Energy

The C Three Group, now a part of Yes Energy, has released the Annual North American Electric Transmission Market Forecast

Over $52 Billion Was Spent on the North American Transmission Grid in 2023, Up 16% from 2022.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The C Three Group, now a part of Yes Energy, today released its 12th annual North American Electric Transmission Market Forecast 2024, which offers a detailed analysis of electric transmission grid investments. This annual forecast provides the most thorough insight into the strategic direction of over 200 separate utilities, over 60 different holding companies or organizations and over 30 transmission project developers as well as renewable energy project owners and developers.The 2024 North American Electric Transmission Market Forecast includes:-A discussion of the impact on new generation, renewable and traditional projects on electric transmission spend;-An overview of the impact of data centers on electricity load growth and the direct impact on transmission spend;-The actual and forecasted spend between 2015 and 2028 by ownership segments: investor-owned, municipal and government-owned electric utilities, plus electric cooperatives, Canadian utilities, transmission developers and renewable generation developers;-The category spend and utility rankings for substations, poles, towers, underground lines and overhead conductors;-An analysis of new and upgraded substation and overhead line projects by voltage;-A geographical presentation of where new substation, line and renewable energy projects will be located and;-The currently forecasted transmission capital expenditures compared to historical forecasts of the 18 largest IOU holding companies.Highlights from the report: American Electric Power yet again tops the list of 2023 spenders at $2.6 billion. BH Energy and Dominion Energy came in second and third on the list this year. In contrast, Florida Power and Light’s transmission spend dropped by over $800 million from 2022.In addition, BH Energy tops the list of five-year planned transmission at almost $18 billion. AEP is second, with over $14 billion, Duke is third with over $13 billion, and Exelon is fourth with over $12 billion.Renewable energy and data center projects continue to have insatiable demand for substation and related balance of system equipment, while stressing most interconnection queues. Utilities are struggling to build the interconnections quickly enough after they are approved.To learn more about the 2024 North American Electric Transmission Market Forecast, contact Jean Rollins at jeanreavesrollins@mac.com.Founded in 1998, The C Three Group has become a leading supplier of energy infrastructure market intelligence data and analysis. C Three’s infrastructure databases and custom market research have become the standard in the industry. The C Three Group was acquired in September 2023 by Yes Energy, a leading data solutions expert for the energy industry. Yes Energy is how traders, power companies, asset managers and developers make sense of the complex, rapidly changing power market with accurate and timely data, and comprehensive tools. Learn more at www.yesenergy.com

