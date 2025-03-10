Yes Energy Acquires RTO Insider

Yes Energy has acquired RTO Insider.

Two Leaders in North American Power Markets Unite

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yes Energy, a leader in power markets software and data, announced its acquisition of RTO Insider LLC. The combination of Yes Energy and RTO Insider brings together two industry leaders in North American power markets.Yes Energy is the leader in market data, market analysis, and market transactions, and RTO Insider is an equivalent leader when it comes to news coverage of US Regional Transmission Organization (RTO) markets, providing in-depth coverage of policy and regulation developments.Customers of Yes Energy’s data and software will benefit in many ways from this combination. Having direct access to RTO Insider’s team of journalists and their coverage of RTO activities will empower Yes Energy’s team to proactively anticipate and integrate market changes into its products, ensuring customers stay ahead in a dynamic energy industry.For RTO Insider customers, this merger brings exciting opportunities for expanded content enriched by Yes Energy’s extensive data library, linking coverage of long-term changes in the market to their practical impacts. RTO Insider’s news coverage will also be enhanced by data analyzing events in RTO markets, such as the impact of weather and other disruptions. Importantly, RTO Insider will continue to be available as a separate subscription and will maintain its commitment to unbiased coverage while leveraging other new resources and expertise.“We are thrilled about this merger and the opportunities it presents for customers of both RTO Insider and Yes Energy,” said Michael McNair, CEO of Yes Energy. “Yes Energy and RTO Insider share a particularly focused passion for serving complex power markets and a commitment to excellence in quality. This is a unique merger in that we have a beneficial overlap in terms of what we focus on and who we work for, but both teams come at it from completely different angles. It’s perfect and should allow our many mutual customers to have a unified experience when using both of our offerings.”Rich Heidorn Jr., Editor in Chief and Publisher of RTO Insider added, “This merger represents a powerful combination of complementary strengths. We’re excited to join forces with a company that cares as much about these markets as we do. By combining, we’re positioned to drive meaningful value and long-term success for our customers."About Yes Energy LLCYes Energy is a leader in power market data and provides innovative solutions to help traders, power companies, utilities and asset developers make sense of the complex, rapidly changing power market. Yes Energy provides robust, accurate and timely data, and comprehensive tools to help customers navigate the markets and make the right decisions every day. It’s time to Win the Day Ahead™, and only Yes Energy provides customers with the unique combination of better data, better delivery and better direction needed to do that. Learn more at www.yesenergy.com About RTO Insider LLCFounded in 2013, RTO Insider is the only news source providing in-depth coverage of the seven organized electric markets in the US. (ISO New England, NYISO, PJM Interconnection, MISO, SPP, CAISO and ERCOT). RTO Insider puts its reporters “inside the room” for coverage of important stakeholder debates over RTO market rules, giving its subscribers visibility into potential tariff changes months before they are filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). In addition, the company’s ERO Insider covers the North American Electric Reliability Corp. (NERC) and its Regional Entities, and Net Zero Insider covers state and federal climate policy. Learn more at www.rtoinsider.com For more information, please contact:Rebecca SauerYes Energyrebecca.sauer@yesenergy.com281-686-6853

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.