Vernon, CT Modernizes Permitting to Eliminate Delays with OpenGov

VERNON, CT, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After dealing with lost paperwork and delays that slowed down the permitting process, the Town of Vernon, CT set out to find a better way to serve its community. That search led to OpenGov, the trusted provider of modern cloud software designed for local government.Home to more than 29,000 residents in Tolland County, Vernon was ready to move on from outdated systems that relied on manual data entry and made it hard for departments to stay in sync. Leaders wanted a solution that could speed up approvals, reduce errors, and give applicants a clearer view of the status of their permits. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for its intuitive design, purpose-built workflows, and reputation for strong customer support.With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Town officials are looking forward to delivering a faster, more transparent experience for residents and developers. Staff will be able to process applications more quickly, minimize paperwork, and keep applicants informed every step of the way. And with better interdepartmental coordination, staff are set to make smarter, more timely decisions.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.Learn about OpenGov’s mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com

