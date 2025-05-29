John McDonough with Canyon Creek Custom Homes Joins Kingdom & Co., Expanding Their Reach in Luxury Custom Home Market

Kingdom & Co., a premier design-build firm, announces that Canyon Creek Custom Homes has officially joined its team, expanding its reach in luxury home market.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kingdom & Co. , a premier design-build firm renowned for its expertise in high-end renovations and custom builds, proudly announces that Canyon Creek Custom Homes has officially joined its team and relocated operations to Kingdom & Co.’s design studio at 9960 W Cheyenne Ave, Suite A, Las Vegas, NV 89129.This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone as Kingdom & Co. strengthens its position in the luxury custom home market.With a shared commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, innovative design, and client-focused service, the integration of Canyon Creek Custom Homes allows Kingdom & Co. to expand its capabilities in delivering fully customized luxury residences. This move reinforces the company’s dedication to creating one-of-a-kind homes that blend architectural excellence with modern functionality.“This is an exciting step for Kingdom & Co.,” said Brian Horner, Co-Founder. “Canyon Creek Custom Homes has built a strong reputation for quality and attention to detail. By joining forces, we are poised to offer an even greater level of service and expertise to clients seeking truly bespoke luxury homes.”John McDonough, Founder of Canyon Creek Custom Homes, echoed this enthusiasm, stating, “Combining our teams is a tremendous advantage for our clients. This partnership allows us to bring even more innovation, expertise, and efficiency to every project. We are thrilled for this next step and eager to collaborate with Kingdom & Co. to build extraordinary homes that exceed expectations.”Canyon Creek will continue to operate from its established location at 8908 Azure Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89149. However, its design hub is transitioning to the Kingdom & Co. Design Studio, located at 9960 W Cheyenne Ave, Suite 140, Las Vegas, NV 89129. This move marks an exciting new era of collaboration and creativity—bringing both teams together under one inspiring roof to elevate the client experience and bring bold visions to life.The expansion into the luxury custom home sector aligns with Kingdom & Co.’s vision of elevating the home-building experience by offering unparalleled design solutions and seamless execution. From groundbreaking architectural concepts to state-of-the-art materials and finishes, Kingdom & Co. continues to redefine luxury living.With this acquisition, Kingdom & Co. is set to take on more exclusive projects, further solidifying its role as a leader in the luxury home-building space. Clients can expect a seamless, tailored experience that prioritizes their vision, lifestyle, and investment in a home that is uniquely theirs.For more information about Kingdom & Co. and its expanded custom home services, visit https://www.kingdomandco.com/new-build-custom-home-design/

