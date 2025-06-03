The Story of How Former Sonic Executives Modernized an Iconic Brand for the 21st Century Customer

Clifford Hudson and Craig Miller release "Bricks and Clicks" with Forbes Books.

“Bricks and Clicks” by Clifford Hudson and Craig Miller is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Bricks and Clicks: How We Drove Sonic into the Digital Age" by Clifford Hudson and Craig Miller is now available on most retail channels , including Amazon . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes."Bricks and Clicks" offers a compelling narrative about how two industry veterans―Hudson and Miller―transformed a nostalgic drive-in chain into a digitally driven, customer-focused powerhouse. The book provides deep insights into their leadership journey and the innovative strategies that helped Sonic thrive during periods of uncertainty and ever-changing market conditions well into the 21st century.This isn’t just another business memoir—it’s a playbook for modern leadership, packed with hard-earned lessons, practical insights, and a universal framework for adapting the traditional brick-and-mortar business model for long-term sustainable growth in the digital age.Drawing on decades of brand-building experience with dozens of top-tier companies, Hudson and Miller created a blueprint for business leaders that starts with a tech-enabled business case, a digital business plan—including emerging technologies such as AI—and a multi-year implementation roadmap.Success in the 21st century means rethinking and adapting your traditional brick-and-mortar business model by tightly integrating your enterprise’s digital and physical elements in ways that could harness the commercial power of digital technology and data to generate new topline growth and bottom-line efficiencies.“Final Verdict: Hudson and Miller deliver a masterclass in digital transformation, balancing storytelling with strategic wisdom,” said a pre-launch reader in a Goodreads review of the book."Bricks and Clicks" is an essential read for executives, business leaders, and entrepreneurs. It offers focused lessons on navigating change, building resilient enterprises, and harnessing technology to unlock new opportunities in the digital economy.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorsClifford Hudson is the former CEO of Sonic Corp., where he spent more than twenty-five years leading the company through substantial growth well into the digital era. Under his leadership, Sonic evolved from a nostalgic drive-in concept to a modern, technology-integrated business, growing from $800 million to $4.5 billion in systemwide sales. Hudson lives in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where he continues contributing his expertise through public service, board service, public speaking, and advisory roles.Craig Miller is a seasoned technology executive and business strategist with over four decades of experience working with dozens of top-tier brands. Specializing in the development and execution of bold business strategies that harness the power of digital, data, and AI to drive top-line growth and bottom-line efficiencies. His work with Sonic played a pivotal role in modernizing operations, customer engagement innovation, and setting the foundation for new levels of future growth. Miller resides in North Carolina, where he continues to provide his leadership and expertise through public service, board advisement, public speaking, and consulting.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.