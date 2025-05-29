SickKids Study Highlights SMöLTAP® Positioner as Breakthrough in Infant Lumbar Success, Safety

The SMöLTAP infant stabilizer was conceptualized by two practicing physicians.

Invented by two physicians, stabilizer tool aims to increase first-stick success rates while decreasing stress and cost of complications

This device demonstrates meaningful reductions in trauma and improvements in first-pass success, which can translate to faster diagnoses and better outcomes.” — Dr. Natasha Collia, an attending pediatric emergency medicine physician

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- By significantly improving the safety, speed, and success of infant lumbar punctures (LPs), the SMöLTAP Positioner marks a critical advancement in pediatric care, according to a new study conducted by researchers at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) The results, which were presented at #PAS2025 (Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting) in Honolulu, Hawaii, found:-First-pass success rates jumped from 41% to 63% using the SMöLTAP Positioner—a 22% improvement over traditional positioning techniques.-Traumatic lumbar punctures, which can compromise diagnostic accuracy and patient safety, dropped from 59% to 36%—a 3.5x improvement in non-traumatic outcomes.-These results held even after adjusting for variables such as provider experience, acuity level, and procedural timing, reinforcing SMöLTAP’s consistent clinical superiority.“Traumatic lumbar punctures can lead to diagnostic uncertainty and increased stress for both families and care teams,” said Dr. Natasha Collia, an attending pediatric emergency medicine physician. “This device demonstrates meaningful reductions in trauma and improvements in first-pass success, which can translate to faster diagnoses and better outcomes.”Designed with ease and efficiency in mind, the SMöLTAP Positioner showed impressive results among first-time users:-65% first-pass success rate among new physicians.-76% of LPs were non-traumatic.-88% reported time savings, and 71% perceived it as safer than conventional methods.Over 80% of clinicians found it easy to use, adjust, and clean–demonstrating a minimal learning curve and strong user confidence.In addition, SMöLTAP removes the need for a dedicated infant holder, significantly reducing staff burden and allowing more streamlined procedures in fast-paced clinical environments.“From time savings to safer outcomes, SMöLTAP is more than a positioning tool—it’s a procedure enhancer,” said Robert Cooper, CEO, SMöLTAP, Inc.This research underscores SMöLTAP’s role in transforming pediatric lumbar puncture procedures by prioritizing patient safety, procedural efficiency, and provider usability.SMöLTAP hit the market in 2023 and is now in over 60 hospitals across the United States and Canada, including:Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of ChicagoBanner Health's Diamond Children's Medical CenterBaxter HealthBoston Children’s HospitalChildren's Hospital Los AngelesChildren's Hospital of PhiladelphiaChildren's Hospital of the King's DaughtersChildren's of AlabamaCincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical CenterCorewell Health Helen DeVos Children's HospitalEssentia HealthJohns Hopkins - All Children'sJohns Hopkins - BaltimoreJohns Hopkins BayviewJohn Muir HealthLehigh Valley Reilly Children's HospitalLogan HealthLoma Linda University Children's HealthMaine General HealthMassachusetts GeneralMayo ClinicMission Children's HospitalNorthern Light Eastern Maine Medical CenterPiedmont Athens RegionalPrisma HealthSickKids of TorontoSouthCoast HealthSt. Luke's Children’sSt. Mary’sStanford Medicine Children's HealthTséhootsooí Medical CenterUC HealthUniversity of Minnesota Masonic Children's HospitalUniversity of Virginia Children's HospitalVCU Children’sUTMB Health Children’s HospitalWolfson Children's HospitalYukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation###About SMöLTAPThe brainchild of two physicians, SMöLTAP is an innovative positioning stabilizer that secures an infant in a consistent position for a spinal tap. The solution is a compelling response to a frustrating need that can improve procedural stress to infant and team. Our mission is to increase first-stick success rates and improve the infant spinal tap procedure experience for all involved.To learn more, visit www.smoltap.com Follow us @smoltap #PediatricInnovation #PAS2025 #LumbarPuncture

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.