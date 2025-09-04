Brown Surgical Associates Surgeons First in New England to Perform Implantation of Groundbreaking Iliac Branch Device

New FDA-Approved procedure preserves blood flow while repairing life-threatening aneurysms

This device expands treatment options for patients who previously might not have been candidates for minimally invasive repair” — Dr. Jeffery Slaiby, Vascular Surgeon at Brown Surgical Associates

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brown Surgical Associates is proud to announce that Dr. Jeffery Slaiby and Dr. Peter Soden recently became the first surgeons in New England to implant the newly FDA-approved Zenith® Iliac Branch Device (ZBIS) . The procedure took place on July 29, 2025, at Rhode Island Hospital , marking a major step forward in treating patients with aortoiliac and iliac aneurysms.The device, which gained FDA approval in May of this year, is built on Cook Medical’s proven Zenith platform and is designed to offer a safer, minimally invasive option for patients with these life-threatening conditions. The ZBIS graft not only repairs aneurysms but also preserves blood flow to the internal iliac artery—helping reduce risks like pain, sexual dysfunction, and other complications.“This device expands treatment options for patients who previously might not have been candidates for minimally invasive repair,” said Dr. Slaiby. “It’s exciting to bring this technology to Rhode Island and be the first in New England to perform this life-changing surgery.”Dr. Soden added, “The ability to treat aneurysms while preserving blood flow is a significant advancement. We’re proud to offer our patients the latest in innovative vascular care right here at Rhode Island Hospital.”Clinical trial data show strong long-term outcomes, including durable aneurysm repair and 97% of patients free from buttock claudication at five years. Cook Medical has called the launch of ZBIS an important addition to its aortic device portfolio, expanding treatment options and improving patient results.About Brown Surgical AssociatesBrown Surgical Associates is Rhode Island's largest multidisciplinary surgical group and a founding member of Brown Physicians, Inc. Our more than 50 surgeons are recognized for their experience in highly specialized areas of surgery. We offer the latest surgical techniques, such as minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery, and many of our physicians also participate in groundbreaking research and clinical trials. Our doctors are not only surgeons, they are educators. All of them are on the teaching staff at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, training the next generation of surgeons. Each of our surgeons is board-certified or board-eligible by the American Board of Surgery. Along with expert care, we strive to provide the best patient experience possible. That means 13 offices, located conveniently throughout Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts, and surgeons who can operate at eight hospitals across the area.

