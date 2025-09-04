Lenoss Medical Expands OsteoPearl® Global Patent Protection, Transforming Future of Vertebral Compression Fracture Care

Lenoss Medical, Inc. is a Providence, RI based biomedical company focused on physiological repair of osteoporotic spinal fractures.

OsteoPearl Biological Allograft is an implant designed to provide natural bone where more bone is needed most.

This protection not only validates the uniqueness of our OsteoPearl® technology but also strengthens our ability to bring a truly natural, patient-centered solution to market.” — Dom Messerli, CEO and Founder of Lenoss Medical, Inc.

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lenoss Medical, Inc. , a pioneering medical device company focused on spinal fractures, today announced that it has received notice of allowance for two new US patents and the grant of one European patent, further extending the company’s patent protection of the OsteoPearl® Biological Allograft implant design and associated surgical instrumentation. Over the past three years, Lenoss has been granted six patents for the OsteoPearlimplant and surgical instruments. These new patents bring the Lenoss portfolio to 23 granted patents in total.The OsteoPearlimplant is a novel biological allograft implant designed to augment painful osteoporotic vertebral compression fractures by providing a natural scaffold for physiological fracture repair. This technology has the potential to transform the way healthcare professionals approach treating these types of spinal fractures.“Securing these patents is more than just expanding our IP portfolio—it underscores Lenoss Medical’s role in redefining how spinal fractures are treated,” said Dom Messerli, CEO and Founder of Lenoss Medical, Inc. “This protection not only validates the uniqueness of our OsteoPearltechnology, but also strengthens our ability to bring a truly natural, patient-centered solution to market. With a solid foundation of innovation, we are well-positioned to scale our commercialization, forge strategic partnerships, and transform the standard of care for vertebral compression fractures.”For more information on OsteoPearlvisit www.Lenoss.com About LenossLenoss Medical, Inc. is a Providence, RI based biomedical company focused on physiological repair of osteoporotic spinal fractures. The company's flagship product, the OsteoPearl Biological Allograft, is an implant designed to provide natural bone where more bone is needed most.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.