Lenoss Medical Expands OsteoPearl® Global Patent Protection, Transforming Future of Vertebral Compression Fracture Care
OsteoPearl Biological Allograft is an implant designed to provide natural bone where more bone is needed most.
The OsteoPearl® implant is a novel biological allograft implant designed to augment painful osteoporotic vertebral compression fractures by providing a natural scaffold for physiological fracture repair. This technology has the potential to transform the way healthcare professionals approach treating these types of spinal fractures.
“Securing these patents is more than just expanding our IP portfolio—it underscores Lenoss Medical’s role in redefining how spinal fractures are treated,” said Dom Messerli, CEO and Founder of Lenoss Medical, Inc. “This protection not only validates the uniqueness of our OsteoPearl® technology, but also strengthens our ability to bring a truly natural, patient-centered solution to market. With a solid foundation of innovation, we are well-positioned to scale our commercialization, forge strategic partnerships, and transform the standard of care for vertebral compression fractures.”
For more information on OsteoPearl® visit www.Lenoss.com.
About Lenoss
Lenoss Medical, Inc. is a Providence, RI based biomedical company focused on physiological repair of osteoporotic spinal fractures. The company's flagship product, the OsteoPearl Biological Allograft, is an implant designed to provide natural bone where more bone is needed most.
