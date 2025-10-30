Brown Surgical Associates Expands Access to World-Class Care With Addition of 7 Surgeons

Patients shouldn’t have to travel out of state or wait months to receive high-caliber care. We’re proud to continue expanding access to leading-edge surgical expertise right here in Rhode Island.” — Dr. Aurora Pryor, President of Brown Surgical Associates

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a commitment to cutting-edge, convenient care, the Department of Surgery of Brown Health Medical Group–formerly Brown Surgical Associates –is pleased to announce that seven additional surgeons have recently joined the practice.Already recognized for providing Rhode Island and the surrounding region with the latest surgical techniques — including minimally invasive and robotic-assisted procedures — as well as access to groundbreaking clinical trials, Brown Surgical Associates now has 59 highly specialized surgeons, and dozens more advanced practice providers dedicated to delivering innovative, world-class surgical care close to home.“Patients shouldn’t have to travel out of state or wait months to receive high-caliber care,” said Dr. Aurora Pryor, President of Brown Surgical Associates. “We’re proud to continue expanding access to leading-edge surgical expertise right here in Rhode Island. The addition of these seven new providers across multiple sub-specialties strengthens our commitment to delivering exceptional care close to home.”The new additions to the Brown Surgery team are:Joshua Cohen, MD, specializes in Surgical Oncology with a focus on treating appendix cancer and HIPEC, gastric cancer, sarcoma, melanoma, metastatic colon cancer, pancreas cancer, biliary cancers, liver tumors, and peritoneal mesothelioma.Konstantinos P. Economopoulos, MD, PhD, MEng, is a Minimally Invasive Surgeon with a focus on bariatric (weight loss), foregut (esophageal problems), and abdominal wall reconstruction (hernia) surgery. He holds several patents for medical technologies and is passionate about innovation and medical device design. His research efforts focus on new technology in laparoscopic, robotic, and endoscopic surgery and the crosstalk between engineers and surgeons.Nicholas Gabinet, MD, has joined Brown Surgical Associates’ Division of General Surgery, specializing in hernia repair and upper gastrointestinal procedures, and is now part of the BSA surgical team at Newport Hospital.Jordan Hebert, DO, FACS, FASMBS, is a board-certified, fellowship-trained minimally invasive surgeon with specialized expertise in metabolic weight loss surgery, anti-reflux surgery, and abdominal wall reconstruction for the treatment of complex hernias. Dr. Hebert brings extensive experience in the utilization of surgical robotics to maximize the precision of the procedures that he performs.Niel Page, MD, specializes in Surgical Critical Care with a focused interest in gallbladder and appendiceal surgery, herniorrhaphy, intestinal obstructive disease, robotic surgery, traumatology, and surgical education.Thach “Tuck” Pham, MD, MBA, FACS, is a board-certified, fellowship-trained general surgeon specializing in Advanced Endoscopy, Bariatric Surgery, and Minimally Invasive Surgery. He is passionate about MedTech and Life Science innovation at Brown.Holden Spivak, MD, specializes in Trauma Surgery and Surgical Critical Care, as well as Advanced Gastrointestinal, Minimally Invasive, Abdominal Wall, and Foregut Surgery. Dr. Spivak’s clinical and academic interests include the application of minimally invasive surgical approaches in emergency and trauma surgery, damage-control resuscitation, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) in trauma, and abdominal wall hernia management.About Brown Medical Group Department of SurgeryBrown Health Medical Group Department of Surgery – formerly Brown Surgical Associates –is Rhode Island's largest multidisciplinary surgical group and a founding member of Brown Physicians, Inc. Our nearly 60 surgeons are recognized for their experience in highly specialized areas of surgery. We offer the latest surgical techniques such as minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery, and many of our physicians also participate in groundbreaking research and clinical trials. Our doctors are not only surgeons, they are educators. All of them are on the teaching staff at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, training the next generation of surgeons. Each of our surgeons is board-certified or board-eligible by the American Board of Surgery. Along with expert care, we strive to provide the best patient experience possible. That means 13 offices, located conveniently throughout Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts, and surgeons who can operate at eight hospitals across the area.###

