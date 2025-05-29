Palmetto Moon Announces Panama City Beach Grand Opening at Pier Park North on July 12

From our humble beginnings in Charleston to now opening in Panama City Beach, we’ve stayed rooted in our mission to serve communities with heart and southern hospitality.” — Palmetto Moon Chief Executive Officer, John Thomas

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Moon is headed back to the beach. The Southern lifestyle retailer will officially open its doors at Pier Park North in Panama City Beach on Saturday, July 12, bringing its signature mix of laid-back style, regional pride, and community connection to one of Florida’s favorite coastal destinations.This marks Palmetto Moon’s fifth Florida store and 50th location overall, expanding its footprint across the Florida Panhandle following the recent announcement of its Destin location. From beachwear and game day gear to locally inspired gifts and grab-and-go favorites, the new store will offer something for locals and vacationers alike.“Reaching our 50th store is a milestone that means a great deal to us,” said John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon. “From our humble beginnings in Charleston to now opening in Panama City Beach, we’ve stayed rooted in our mission to serve communities with heart and southern hospitality. PCB captures everything we love—outdoor coastal living, vibrant local spirit, and a strong connection to family and tradition. We’re honored to plant new roots here and celebrate this exciting chapter with the community.”Founded in Charleston, South Carolina, Palmetto Moon is known for its welcoming, hometown shopping experience and highly curated product mix. Every store is tailored to its location and packed with Southern lifestyle favorites—including brands like YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy, Stanley, Free People Movement, Southern Marsh, Old Row, and Chubbies—alongside Florida Gators collegiate gear, exclusive Palmetto Moon merchandise, and a collection of gifts, accessories, and home décor that reflect the spirit of the coast.The new Panama City Beach store joins a growing list of Florida locations, including Gainesville, Jacksonville, Daytona Beach, and the soon-to-open store in Destin. With locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and Mississippi, Palmetto Moon continues to grow while staying rooted in its mission to deliver local pride, top-notch service, and feel-good hospitality.Now hiring! Palmetto Moon is currently looking for part-time and full-time team members to join its new Panama City Beach crew. The brand is seeking friendly, guest-focused individuals who are excited to be part of a people-first retail environment. Interested applicants can apply at:Full details about the Panama City Beach Grand Opening Celebration—including event updates, giveaways, and sneak peeks—can be found on the official Facebook Event Page . Palmetto Moon will be sharing countdowns, behind-the-scenes highlights, and everything you need to know leading up to opening day.To stay in the loop and catch the first look at the new store, follow Palmetto Moon on social:Instagram: @palmettomoonFacebook: Palmetto MoonTikTok: @palmettomoononline

