PLUMB-RITE PLUMBING LAUNCHES 'CLEAR THE LIST' SWEEPSTAKES TO SUPPORT FLATHEAD VALLEY TEACHERS

Four Local Teachers to Win $500 Each Toward Back-to-School Supplies

This is our way of giving back and making sure our local teachers feel supported by their community as they head into a new school year.” — Emily Larsen, Team Manager at Plumb-Rite Plumbing

KALISPELL, MT, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the new school year approaches, Plumb-Rite Plumbing is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever “Clear the List” Back-to-School Sweepstakes, aimed at supporting the dedicated teachers of the Flathead Valley. Four lucky teachers will win a $500 gift card to help ease the burden of out-of-pocket classroom expenses.“We know how much our local teachers give of themselves every year—not just in time and care, but often with their own money,” said Emily Larsen, Team Manager at Plumb-Rite Plumbing. “This is our way of giving back and making sure our local teachers feel supported by their community as they head into a new school year.”The sweepstakes runs from July 7 to July 18, and teachers—or anyone who knows a deserving educator—are encouraged to enter. Participants can either nominate themselves or nominate a teacher they admire by completing a short online entry form and sharing why they or their nominee deserve this helping hand.Sweepstakes Details:Entry Period: 7/7/25 - 7/18/25Winners Announcement: 7/23/25Prize: Four $500 gift cards to help “clear the list” of school suppliesEligibility: Open to teachers in the Flathead Valley, Montana area, 18 years and older with a valid Montana Driver’s LicenseEntry Link: plumbritemt.com/b2s In addition to submitting an entry, participants are encouraged to spread the word and rally their communities. “When people tag teachers or share the sweepstakes online, it helps shine a light on the incredible work educators do every day,” Larsen added.Plumb-Rite Plumbing invites local media, schools, and community leaders to help amplify this initiative and support the teachers shaping the future of the Flathead Valley.Why This Matters:1) The average public school teacher salary in the U.S. was $66,745 in 2023, according to the National Education Association (NEA).2) In Montana, the average teacher salary is $56,620, ranking it among the bottom 10 states for teacher pay.3) Many teachers work second jobs to make ends meet—1 in 6 public school teachers hold another job during the school year (Economic Policy Institute).4) 94% of public school teachers spend their own money on classroom supplies without reimbursement (National Center for Education Statistics).5) On average, a U.S. teacher spends $560 per year out of pocket. Some spend more than $1,000 depending on their grade level or school budget.Follow along and see the winners announcement on Instagram: @plumbriteplumbingmt About Plumb-Rite PlumbingServing the Flathead Valley since 2003, Plumb-Rite Plumbing is a locally family-owned company committed to integrity, quality, and giving back. From plumbing repairs to community initiatives, Plumb-Rite is proud to be the go-to plumbing service provider and a trusted neighbor.For media inquiries, please contact:Silvana MassoloRevolve Groupsilvana@revolvegrp.com786-346-7755Plumb-Rite Plumbing’s Marketing Agency

