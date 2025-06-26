METRO-FLOW PLUMBING LAUNCHES 'CLEAR THE LIST' SWEEPSTAKES TO SUPPORT DALLAS AREA TEACHERS

Four Local Teachers to Win $500 Each Toward Back-to-School Supplies

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the new school year approaches, Metro-Flow Plumbing is proud to announce their “Clear the List” Back-to-School Sweepstakes, aimed at supporting the dedicated teachers of the Dallas Area. Four lucky teachers will win a $500 gift card each to help ease the burden of out-of-pocket classroom expenses.“Teachers are the backbone of our community, and too often they’re expected to go above and beyond without the resources they need,” said Denise Romero, owner at Metro-Flow Plumbing. “This campaign is our way of saying thank you. We want to help lighten their load and make sure they feel the support of the Dallas Area community as they gear up for a new school year.”The sweepstakes runs from July 7 to July 18, and teachers – or anyone who knows a deserving educator – are encouraged to enter. Participants can either nominate themselves or nominate a teacher they admire by completing a short online entry form and sharing why they or their nominee deserve this helping hand. Enter to win at metroflowplumbing.com/b2s Sweepstakes Details:• Entry Period: 7/7/25 – 7/18/25• Winners Announcement: 7/23/25• Prize: Four $500 gift cards to help “clear the list” of school supplies• Eligibility: Open to teachers in the Dallas, Texas area, 18 years and older with a valid Texas Driver’s License• Entry Link: metroflowplumbing.com/b2sIn addition to submitting an entry, participants are encouraged to spread the word and rally their communities. “When people tag teachers or share the sweepstakes online, it helps shine a light on the incredible work educators do every day,” Denise Romero added.Metro-Flow Plumbing invites local media, schools, and community leaders to help amplify this initiative and support the teachers shaping the future of the Dallas Area.Why This Matters:• Texas's average teacher salary is slightly below the national average, which stood at $71,699 for the 2023-24 school year.• The average annual salary for a teacher in Texas is around $60,000• Many teachers work second jobs to make ends meet. 1 in 6 public school teachers hold another job during the school year (Economic Policy Institute).• 94% of public school teachers spend their own money on classroom supplies without reimbursement (National Center for Education Statistics).• On average, a U.S. teacher spends $560 per year out of pocket. Some spend more than $1,000 depending on their grade level or school budget.Follow along and see the winners announcement on Instagram: @metroflowplumbing About Metro-Flow PlumbingServing the Dallas Area since 1989, Metro-Flow Plumbing is a trusted, family-operated business dedicated to quality workmanship, customer care, and community involvement. From plumbing repairs to supporting local schools, Metro-Flow is proud to be the go-to plumbing partner for the Dallas Area homeowners and businesses.For media inquiries, please contact:Silvana MassoloRevolve Groupsilvana@revolvegrp.com786-346-7755Metro-Flow Plumbing’s Marketing Agency

