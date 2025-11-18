METRO-FLOW PLUMBING LAUNCHES 'HOLIDAY CHEER' SWEEPSTAKES TO SUPPORT DALLAS AREA FAMILIES

Three Local Families to Win $500 Each Toward Holiday Shopping

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, Metro-Flow Plumbing is spreading joy beyond the pipes and plumbing with the launch of its “Holiday Cheer” Sweepstakes , created to help Dallas-area families make the season a little brighter. Three local families will each receive a $500 Amazon gift card to help with their holiday shopping — from toys and clothes to those special surprises under the tree.“The holidays are such a special time, but they can also bring financial stress for many families,” said Denise Romero, owner at Metro-Flow Plumbing. “We wanted to give back to the community that’s supported us for over three decades by helping parents create more joyful moments for their children this season.”The sweepstakes runs from November 17 to December 12, 2025 and is open to all families in the Dallas area. Participants can enter by completing a short entry form. Entries can be submitted online at metroflowplumbing.com/holidays Sweepstakes Details:Entry Period: November 17 – December 12, 2025Winners Announcement: December 18, 2025Prize: Three $500 gift cards to help with holiday shoppingEligibility: Open to Dallas-area families, 18 years and older, with a valid Texas Driver’s LicenseEntry Link: metroflowplumbing.com/holidaysParticipants are encouraged to share the sweepstakes with friends and neighbors who could benefit from a little extra help this season. “It’s about spreading kindness,” added Romero. “When our community comes together to lift each other up, everyone wins.”Metro-Flow Plumbing invites local media, community organizations, and neighborhood groups to help amplify this initiative and ensure families across the Dallas area have the opportunity to participate.Why This Matters:• The average American family spends over $1,000 on holiday gifts and celebrations (National Retail Federation).• Many households face increased financial strain during the holiday season, particularly as inflation continues to impact day-to-day living expenses.• Community support initiatives like this help families experience the joy of giving — without the added stress.Follow along and see the winners announcement on Instagram: @metroflowplumbing About Metro-Flow PlumbingServing the Dallas area since 1989, Metro-Flow Plumbing is a trusted, family-operated business dedicated to quality workmanship, exceptional customer care, and community involvement. From expert plumbing repairs, water filtration, and cured-in-place pipe lining (CIPP) to heartfelt local initiatives, Metro-Flow takes pride in being the go-to plumbing partner for Dallas homeowners and businesses.For media inquiries, please contact:Silvana MassoloRevolve Groupsilvana@revolvegrp.com786-346-7755 (text)Metro-Flow Plumbing’s Marketing Agency

