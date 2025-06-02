Williams Joins the Gulf of America Alliance Gulf Star Program

Gulf Star investment from Williams will support improved coastal community resilience planning in five communities across the Gulf coast

We welcome Williams as our latest Gulf Star partner and are excited by the opportunities their support provides.” — Laura Bowie, Executive Director

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gulf of America Alliance is pleased to announce a new partnership with Williams as they become the most recent organization to join the Alliance’s Gulf Star Program.The Gulf Star Program is a unique public-private partnership that leverages contributions from agencies and businesses to address key priority issues specific to the region. The Alliance provides additional capacity for these projects to reduce barriers that are often a challenge for small communities and organizations, such as high administrative burden and match requirements. All projects in the Gulf Star Program accomplish actions co-developed by the five Gulf states to support healthy beaches, clean waters, productive ecosystems, and thriving coastal communities.Funding from Williams will support hands-on community resilience workshops and provide a robust process for community leaders in each of the five Gulf states to assess vulnerabilities and identify opportunities for improved resilience. Specific communities in the following areas will be identified later this year: Matagorda County, Texas; Vermillion or St. James Parish, Louisiana; Jackson County, Mississippi; Mobile County, Alabama; and Tampa Bay, Florida. “At Williams, strengthening communities and enhancing safety are central to our mission,” said Robert Biffle, vice president of commercial, Gulf of America. “We are dedicated to fostering strong, resilient communities while upholding our commitment to being a trusted neighbor in the places where we live and work.”“Our success is built upon the strength of the Alliance’s collaborative formula and Gulf Star projects are only made possible by the shared vision of our partners,” said Laura Bowie, executive director for the Gulf of America Alliance. “We welcome Williams as our latest Gulf Star partner and are excited by the opportunities their support provides.”Williams joins the following Gulf Star partners: 1PointFive, Hess Corporation, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s Gulf Research Program, Shell, Motiva Enterprises, Valero, Equinor, Oxy, Freeport McMoRan, Sempra Infrastructure, Chevron, Clean Gulf Associates, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the five Gulf states.For more information on the Alliance’s Gulf Star Program visit https://gulfofamericaalliance.org/ About the Gulf of America AllianceThe Gulf of America Alliance is a regional partnership focused on enhancing the environmental and economic health of the region through increased collaboration. Led by the five Gulf states, our network includes over 165 participating organizations from state and federal agencies, local governments, communities, academia, non-governmental organizations, and industry. Working with these partners, we address priority issues including coastal community resilience; data and monitoring; education; habitat; water resources; wildlife and fisheries; and marine debris.gulfofamericaalliance.orgFacebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @gulfofamericaalliance

