Sarcomatrix Selected as Finalist for Prestigious Start-Up Stadium at BIO International Convention 2025

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp. , a pioneering biotech company developing oral, mutation-agnostic therapies for muscle-wasting diseases, has been selected as a finalist for the highly competitive Start-Up Stadium at the 2025 BIO International Convention in Boston, Massachusetts. The event, hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), showcases the most promising early-stage biotech companies from around the globe.Each year, Start-Up Stadium identifies a select group of emerging innovators—less than 40 from hundreds of global applicants—to present their novel technologies to a panel of seasoned investor judges, industry executives, and strategic partners. Finalists are chosen based on scientific innovation, market potential, capital efficiency, and the strength of their leadership teams.Sarcomatrix earned its place through a rigorous selection process, highlighting its lead candidate S-969—a daily oral small molecule that targets key integrin pathways implicated in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), cachexia, and age-related sarcopenia. With potency, a clean safety profile, and preclinical data supported by NIH’s IND-enabling gap analysis, S-969 exemplifies Sarcomatrix’s commitment to delivering scalable, patient-friendly therapies to underserved populations.“Our selection affirms the urgency and potential of Sarcomatrix’s mission,” said David Craig, Chief Executive Officer. “We are honored to present our progress at Start-Up Stadium and look forward to engaging with investors and partners who share our vision for transforming muscle disease treatment.”Sarcomatrix will present on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 1:12P ET, during the 13-minute showcase slot, joining an elite cohort of companies aligned with BIO’s strategic themes, including orphan diseases, platform innovation, and global impact.For more information, visit www.sarcomatrix.com or contact press@sarcomatrix.com.About Sarcomatrix Therapeutics:Sarcomatrix Therapeutics is a privately held biopharmaceutical company advancing a portfolio of novel oral therapies to restore muscle integrity in patients affected by degenerative muscle diseases. Leveraging integrin biology and proprietary chemistry, the company’s pipeline is designed to provide convenient, safe, and effective solutions across multiple muscle-wasting conditions. Sarcomatrix is currently preparing for a first-in-human clinical trial of its lead program, S-969, in early 2026.Media Contact:

