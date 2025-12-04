ARC Medical Treats First Patient in JOCOAT™ Orthopedic Surgery, GLAD-04 Pivotal Clinical Trial

ARC Medical Inc.

for surgical adhesion prevention or reduction in anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) repair surgery

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARC Medical Inc. (“ARC”), a leader in surgical adhesion prevention innovation, today announced treatment of the first patient in the GLAD-04 clinical trial evaluating JOCOAT for the prevention or reduction of surgical adhesions in knee anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) repair surgery patients. JOCOAT liquid surgical adhesion barrier device is easily and rapidly applied into the joint at the end of an orthopedic surgery in arthroscopy and open procedures. JOCOAT then flows throughout the joint and provides a temporary, physical barrier that mechanically separates the tissues and prevents or reduces surgical adhesions throughout the entire joint.• Application of JOCOAT in the first patient in ARC’s GLAD-04 clinical trial marks an important advancement for the Company’s orthopedic liquid adhesion barrier medical device.• ARC plans to treat 24 patients undergoing knee ACL reconstruction surgery with JOCOAT after surgery.• The control arm for the GLAD-04 clinical trial is comprised of 50 recent, historical control patients from the same clinical site, who underwent a comparable surgery and did not receive JOCOAT.• The objectives of the clinical trial include assessing the efficacy, safety, usability and manageability JOCOAT. Efficacy of JOCOAT is assessed by measuring the improvement in range of motion of the affected joint and patient reported outcome measures, compared with their pre-operative function.• Topline data from the GLAD-04 clinical trial are expected in Q3 2026. ARC expects the data from this pivotal clinical trial to lead to commercialization in select, non-US territories in H2 2027.• ARC’s current clinical milestone builds on encouraging early efficacy and safety clinical data from 20 orthopedic knee and shoulder surgery patients who were successfully treated with JOCOAT. ARC’s liquid adhesion barrier device platform also demonstrated safety in the GLAD-01 safety clinical trial with 76 healthy volunteers, in which the Company’s IPCOAT™ gynecologic and abdominal liquid adhesion barrier device candidate was applied into the abdominopelvic cavity.“Treating the first patient in our most recent clinical trial is an important clinical milestone for ARC towards the commercialization of JOCOAT,” stated Dr. Chris Springate, Chief Executive Officer of ARC.Prof. Dr. Robert Litchfield, Chief Medical Officer of ARC, added, “We are optimistic that JOCOAT has the potential to significantly improve orthopedic surgical patient care, recovery and outcomes by preventing or reducing internal adhesions.”Why the Prevention of Orthopedic Surgical Adhesions MattersOrthopedic surgical adhesions are fibrous bands of internal scar tissue that form following joint surgery, causing tissues inside the joint to stick together. Adhesions are a leading orthopedic surgery complication, contributing to joint stiffness, immobility, pain, and challenging reoperations to cut apart (“release”) adhesions after they form. Despite advances in minimally invasive surgery techniques, surgical adhesions remain a significant risk. Following a knee, shoulder and other common joint procedures, 5% or more of these surgical patients form adhesions, yet effective adhesion prevention options remain limited.About ARC Medical Inc.ARC Medical is a clinical stage, privately held medical device company advancing next generation, liquid adhesion barrier medical devices to prevent surgical adhesions. Surgical adhesions are internal scars comprised of fibrous tissue, that form after common surgeries and can cause serious complications, even with perfect surgical technique. Following orthopedic surgeries (including knee, shoulder, other joints and hip femoroacetabular impingement (FAI) procedures), internal adhesions can cause immobility, pain, and the need for procedures to either break or cut apart (“release”) adhesions after they form : ARC’s lead device JOCOAT is in clinical development for the prevention of orthopedic surgical adhesions. Following gynecologic, obstetric and abdominal surgeries, internal adhesions can cause infertility, chronic pain, bowel obstruction and the need for reoperations to cut apart adhesions after they form : ARC’s lead device IPCOAT is in clinical development for the prevention of gynecologic, obstetric and abdominal surgical adhesions.Caution : JOCOAT and IPCOAT are investigational devices and are limited by law in the United States and other countries to investigational use.Investor and Partner ContactChris Springate, CEOARC Medical Inc.Email: cspringate@arcmedinc.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrisspringate/ Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.