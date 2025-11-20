ARC Medical Announces JOCOAT™ Successfully Deployed in 20th Orthopedic Surgery Patient

Early clinical experience shows encouraging joint range of motion and mobility improvements - Initiating clinical trial in orthopedic knee surgery patients

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARC Medical Inc. (“ARC”), a leader in surgical adhesion prevention innovation, announced the successful deployment of JOCOAT™ in its 20th orthopedic surgery patient. The company’s JOCOAT liquid surgical adhesion barrier medical device was used in 16 knee surgery patients and 4 shoulder surgery patients. In all surgeries, the application of JOCOAT™ and patient recoveries went smoothly. Early clinical data suggest there may be an improvement in the affected joint’s range of motion and patient mobility after surgery plus JOCOAT™ application, compared with their pre-operative function.Based on the promising results from these patients, ARC is now initiating a clinical trial with JOCOAT in knee anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) repair surgery patients.“These initial JOCOAT real world patient results are a significant clinical milestone for ARC and reinforce our mission to improve the care, recovery and outcomes for patients undergoing orthopedic surgery,” stated Dr. Chris Springate, Chief Executive Officer of ARC.Prof. Dr. Robert Litchfield, Chief Medical Officer of ARC, added, “Orthopedic adhesions remain a major cause of stiffness, immobility and pain following knee, shoulder, elbow and other joint procedures, even with perfect surgical technique. The early JOCOAT experience suggests that, in addition to being easy and rapid to apply in an arthroscopic or open surgery, the liquid device may safely prevent or reduce surgical adhesions following common orthopedic surgeries.”All 20 patients treated with JOCOAT underwent a procedure to cut apart (“release”) adhesions or adhesive capsulitis that had resulted from one or more previous surgeries or were otherwise at high risk for adhesion formation. At the end of the surgery, JOCOAT™ was applied into the affected joint. The observed sustained increase in the treated joint’s range of motion for many of these patients is compelling because these patients were at substantial risk of reforming or forming adhesions following surgery without JOCOAT.Why the Prevention of Orthopedic Surgical Adhesions MattersOrthopedic surgical adhesions are fibrous bands of internal scar tissue that form following joint surgery, causing tissues inside the joint to stick together. Adhesions are a leading orthopedic surgery complication, contributing to joint stiffness, immobility, pain, and challenging reoperations to cut apart (“release”) adhesions after they form. Despite advances in minimally invasive surgery techniques, surgical adhesions remain a significant risk. Following a knee, shoulder and other common joint procedures, 5% or more of these surgical patients form adhesions, yet effective adhesion prevention options remain limited.About JOCOATJOCOAT liquid surgical adhesion barrier device is surgeon friendly: easily and rapidly applied into the joint at the end of an orthopedic surgery in arthroscopy and open procedures. JOCOAT then flows throughout the joint and provides a temporary, physical barrier that mechanically separates the tissues and prevents or reduces surgical adhesions throughout the entire joint.About ARC Medical Inc.ARC Medical is a clinical stage, privately held medical device company advancing next generation, liquid adhesion barrier medical devices to prevent surgical adhesions. Surgical adhesions are internal scars comprised of fibrous tissue, that form after common surgeries and can cause serious complications, even with perfect surgical technique. Following orthopedic surgeries (including knee, shoulder, other joints and hip FAI procedures), internal adhesions can cause immobility, pain, and the need for procedures to either break or cut apart (“release”) adhesions after they form : ARC’s lead device JOCOAT is in clinical development for the prevention of orthopedic surgical adhesions. Following gynecologic, obstetric and abdominal surgeries, internal adhesions can cause infertility, chronic pain, bowel obstruction and the need for reoperations to cut apart adhesions after they form : ARC’s lead device IPCOAT™ is in clinical development for the prevention of gynecologic, obstetric and abdominal surgical adhesions.Caution : JOCOAT and IPCOAT are investigational devices and are limited by law in the United States and other countries to investigational use.Investor and Partner ContactChris Springate, CEOARC Medical Inc.Email: cspringate@arcmedinc.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrisspringate/ Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.