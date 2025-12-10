ARC Medical Announces IPCOAT™ Successfully Deployed in First Gynecologic Surgery Patient

Ease, speed and safety of IPCOAT™ liquid adhesion barrier device application demonstrated during gynecologic endometriosis surgery

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARC Medical Inc. (“ARC”), a leader in surgical adhesion prevention innovation, announced the first deployment of IPCOAT™ in a gynecologic surgery patient. The Company also applied to initiate its GLAD-02, randomized, controlled, double blinded clinical trial with IPCOAT™ in gynecologic endometriosis laparoscopic surgery patients.Prof. Dr. Mathew Leonardi performed the gynecologic surgery and application of IPCOAT™, stating “Our patient underwent a complex surgery via laparoscopy to remove endometriosis and endometriosis-associated adhesions. At the end of the surgery, prior to closure, we found it easy and fast to apply IPCOAT™ into the peritoneal cavity. The process felt very similar to the application of hemostatic agents, making it quite simple for us. The patient recovered nicely from the procedure and IPCOAT™ treatment. Following the outcome of the upcoming clinical trial, IPCOAT™ may provide us with an easy to use, liquid adhesion barrier device for the prevention or reduction of gynecologic surgical adhesions. We are looking forward to trialing IPCOAT™ in a formal, rigorous clinical trial.”Dr. Chris Springate, Chief Executive Officer of ARC noted “This first use of IPCOAT™ in a surgical patient is a significant clinical milestone for ARC and bolsters our mission to improve the care, recovery and outcomes for patients undergoing gynecologic, obstetric and abdominal surgeries.”About IPCOAT™IPCOAT™ liquid adhesion barrier device is easily and rapidly applied into the peritoneal cavity at the end of a gynecologic, obstetric or abdominal surgery in laparoscopic and open procedures. IPCOAT™ flows and provides a temporary, physical barrier that mechanically separates the tissues and prevents or reduces adhesions throughout the entire abdominopelvic cavity.Upcoming IPCOAT™ GLAD-02 Clinical TrialThe objectives of the GLAD-02 clinical trial include assessing the efficacy, safety, usability and manageability of IPCOAT™ for the prevention or reduction of surgical adhesions. This submission is supported by the previously announced GLAD-01, randomized, controlled, double blinded clinical trial that demonstrated, following application into the peritoneal cavity with 76 healthy volunteers, that IPCOAT™ was safe, well tolerated and accepted.Why the Prevention of Surgical Adhesions MattersSurgical adhesions are bands of scar tissue that form between internal organs and tissues after surgery, causing them to stick together. They are the most common postoperative complication, contributing to chronic pelvic pain, infertility, bowel obstruction, and challenging reoperations to cut apart adhesions after they form. Despite advances in minimally invasive surgery techniques, surgical adhesion formation remains a significant risk, including following gynecologic procedures such as endometriosis excision, obstetric procedures including Caesarean section, and abdominal procedures such as colectomy.Following a gynecologic, obstetric or abdominal surgery, 31% or more of these surgery patients form adhesions, yet effective and easily and rapidly applied adhesion prevention options remain limited.About ARC Medical Inc.ARC Medical is a clinical stage, privately held medical device company advancing next generation, liquid adhesion barrier medical devices to prevent surgical adhesions. Surgical adhesions are comprised of internal scar tissue that forms after common surgeries and can cause serious complications, even with perfect surgical technique. Following orthopedic surgeries (including knee, shoulder, other joints and hip femoroacetabular impingement (FAI) procedures), internal adhesions can cause immobility, pain, and the need for procedures to either break or cut apart (“release”) adhesions after they form : ARC’s lead device JOCOAT™ is in clinical development for the prevention of orthopedic surgical adhesions. Following gynecologic, obstetric and abdominal surgeries, internal adhesions can cause infertility, chronic pain, bowel obstruction and the need for reoperations to cut apart adhesions after they form : ARC’s lead device IPCOAT™ is in clinical development for the prevention of gynecologic, obstetric and abdominal surgical adhesions.Caution : JOCOAT™ and IPCOAT™ are investigational devices and are limited by law in the United States and other countries to investigational use.Investor and Partner ContactChris Springate, CEOARC Medical Inc.Email: cspringate@arcmedinc.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrisspringate/ Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.