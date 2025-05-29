Experior Financial Group Reaches Historic 10,000 Licensed Agent Milestone During Landmark Convention in Dallas, Texas

Experior Financial Group, Inc. proudly announces a major company milestone: surpassing 10,000 licensed agents across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Achieving the 10,000-agent mark is a monumental accomplishment for our company and our dedicated team. This growth reflects our mission to revolutionize the financial services industry.” — Jamie Prickett, CEO & Co-founder

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experior Financial Group , Inc., a leading North American financial services provider, proudly announces a major company milestone: surpassing 10,000 licensed agents across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The announcement was made on Day 3 of the highly anticipated Experior Factor 2025 Convention held in Dallas, Texas, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s history.“Achieving the 10,000-agent mark is a monumental accomplishment for our company and our dedicated team,” said Jamie Prickett, CEO and Co-Founder of Experior Financial Group, Inc. “This growth reflects our mission to revolutionize the financial services industry, providing agents with the resources and support they need to build successful careers while helping families secure their financial future.”The Experior Factor 2025 Convention brought together thousands of agents, executives, and industry leaders for three unforgettable days of recognition, networking, and high-impact learning. Attendees were treated to a dynamic lineup of over 90 speakers who shared powerful personal stories, strategic business insights, and practical guidance designed to elevate careers and ignite purpose. These speakers inspired the audience to embrace new approaches and left them with actionable steps to advance their businesses.A standout moment came when Eszylfie Taylor took the stage to share his wisdom and perspective on achieving business success. His words resonated deeply with the audience, offering practical direction and encouragement. The event also opened with moving performances of the national anthems: “O Canada” was sung by Lilac Cana, while “The Star-Spangled Banner” was performed by Labarron Edwards, setting a tone of unity and pride.Recognition played a central role throughout the convention. Four outstanding agents and Executive Partners Frank De Lio, Mauro Arturi, Darren Golka, and Juan Jaime were recognized together on stage for each of them reaching $1 million in income within 12 months, a rare and remarkable feat in the industry.In addition to celebrating agent success, the company unveiled a series of new bombshell announcements aimed at further empowering its field force and better serving clients. Experior continues to demonstrate its forward-thinking approach, delivering cutting-edge tools and technology that make it easier for agents to grow and clients to thrive.The event also served as a celebration of Experior’s strong culture of giving. A check for $125,000 was presented to Ronald McDonald House Charities(RMHC), including a dedicated $50,000 contribution to support Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. This meaningful donation reflects Experior’s ongoing commitment to community impact and social responsibility.Building on this momentum, Experior is proud to announce the formation of a U.S.-based Charitable Giving Committee. Comprising Experior directors, leaders, and agents, the committee will collaborate with Ronald McDonald House Charities to expand our philanthropic efforts across North America. This initiative reinforces our dedication to giving back and making a lasting difference in the communities we serve.The spirit of joy and connection was perhaps best captured in a heartfelt on-stage proposal. During their speaking session, Angel Contreras proposed to Yohana Fernández, a moment that delighted the audience and highlighted the family-like atmosphere that Experior is known for.The most dramatic announcement came on the final day of the event, when Jamie Prickett revealed that Experior had officially grown from 3,500 to 10,004 licensed agents in just over 13.5 months, surpassing the ambitious goal he had set just a year prior. The room erupted in celebration as Jamie was lifted on the shoulders of leaders, a visual symbol of the shared success and determination that drives Experior’s mission forward.Founded in 2014 by Jamie and Lee-Ann Prickett, Experior Financial Group has redefined what it means to be a financial services provider in North America. Through its proprietary Tri-Brid Model, which combines the strengths of captive, brokerage, and network marketing platforms, Experior offers a one-of-a-kind career model designed to fuel long-term success.Driven by a culture of mentorship, innovation, and integrity, the company continues to disrupt the status quo and lead the way as one of the fastest-growing financial services organizations on the continent.With more than 10,000 licensed agents and a bright future ahead, Experior Financial Group invites professionals seeking a meaningful, high-impact career to discover how they can be part of this transformative movement. Learn more at https://usa.experiorfinancial.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.