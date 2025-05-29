Gulf of America Alliance funds 16 projects to boost environmental and economic resilience of the Gulf coast

Projects funded by the Alliance’s public-private partnership support coastal community resilience, habitats, wildlife, clean water, and environmental education

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gulf of America Alliance is pleased to announce 16 new and ongoing projects that will make a positive environmental and economic impact on the Gulf coast as part of its Gulf Star Program.The projects are:• Improving hatching success of ground nesting shorebirds• Educating the public through social media• Environmental stewardship with students in Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas• New techniques for early detection of Vibrio bacteria• Citizen science monitoring and public education• Reducing urban litter in local waterways• Marine debris education• Inventory of regional sediment resources• Implementing a youth ambassador program• Regional data sharing for coastal management• Understanding Reddish Egret habitat use• Understanding the effects of tropical species moving north• Hands-on community resilience planning• Installing living shorelinesThese projects are funded by the Gulf of America Alliance’s Gulf Star Program, a unique public-private partnership that leverages contributions from agencies and businesses to address key priority issues specific to the region. The Alliance provides additional capacity for these projects to reduce barriers that are often a challenge for small communities and organizations, such as high administrative burden and match requirements. All projects in the Gulf Star Program accomplish actions co-developed by the five Gulf states to support healthy beaches, clean waters, productive ecosystems, and thriving coastal communities.“Over the years, the Gulf Star Program has become known for projects that provide foundational support for ecosystem health and resilience,” said Laura Bowie, executive director for the Gulf of America Alliance. “I am incredibly proud of this new slate of projects and the impact we are having on Gulf coast ecosystems and economies.”The shared impacts from these projects are made possible by our 2025 Gulf Star partners: Williams, 1PointFive, Hess Corporation, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s Gulf Research Program, Shell, Motiva Enterprises, Valero, Equinor, Oxy, Freeport McMoRan, Sempra Infrastructure, Chevron, Clean Gulf Associates, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the five Gulf states.Learn more about our work and view the 2024 Gulf Star Program annual report on our website at https://gulfofamericaalliance.org/ About the Gulf of America Alliance The Gulf of America Alliance is a regional partnership focused on enhancing the environmental and economic health of the region through increased collaboration. Led by the five Gulf states, our network includes over 165 participating organizations from state and federal agencies, local governments, communities, academia, non-governmental organizations, and industry. Working with these partners, we address priority issues including coastal community resilience; data and monitoring; education; habitat; water resources; wildlife and fisheries; and marine debris.gulfofamericaalliance.orgFacebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @gulfofamericaalliance

