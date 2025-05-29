25 YEARS & $350M STRONG: ALEX'S LEMONADE STAND FOUNDATION KICKS OFF 2025 ‘LEMONADE DAYS’ HONORING ALEX'S FIRST STAND

Four-Year-Old’s Front Yard Dream Turned Global Movement Lives on With Nationwide Lemonade Stands & Breakthrough Childhood Cancer Research

When our daughter Alex set up that first stand 25 years ago, we could never have imagined the impact her courage would have on not only childhood cancer research, but on the lives of so many.” — Liz Scott, ALSF Co-Executive Director and Alex's Mom

WYNNEWOOD, PA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S., will kick off Lemonade Days this June 2025 by commemorating the 25th anniversary of its founder Alex Scott 's first lemonade stand. The foundation's signature, month-long Lemonade Days fundraising initiative, which has grown into a nationwide movement, will launch on June 1, 2025, with the goal of hosting stands across all 50 states to honor Alex's enduring legacy. Since Lemonade Days began in 2004, the annual program has raised more than $23 million dollars through nearly 30,000 stands held nationwide by supporters.Twenty-five years ago, on July 1 2000, 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott organized her first lemonade stand while battling neuroblastoma. Her simple yet profound mission – to help doctors find cures for all children with cancer by funding research – has transformed into a national movement that has fundamentally changed the landscape of pediatric cancer research. Though Alex passed away in 2004 at age eight, her vision continues to inspire individuals and communities across the country. To date, ALSF has raised over $350 million, funding more than 1,500 cutting-edge research projects at over 150 institutions worldwide. ALSF has also supported more than 15,000 families through key programs like Travel For Care, helping cover costs so families can access treatments their children need."When our daughter Alex set up that first stand 25 years ago, we could never have imagined the impact her courage would have on not only childhood cancer research, but on the lives of so many," said Liz Scott, Co-Executive Director of ALSF and Alex's mother. "This 25th anniversary is both a celebration of how far we've come and a reminder of how much work remains to find cures for all children. Every stand during Lemonade Days represents hope for families facing a cancer diagnosis today and reminds us that we are always one cup closer to ending childhood cancer."The 25th anniversary milestone comes at a pivotal time in pediatric cancer research. ALSF-funded breakthroughs have directly contributed to new FDA-approved treatments that are saving kids’ lives today. These advancements include innovative immunotherapy approaches, less toxic treatments, and improved understanding of cancer genetics, all helping to increase survival rates and improve quality of life for childhood cancer patients.Hosting a stand during Lemonade Days supports ALSF in the fight against childhood cancer and celebrates the strength of childhood cancer survivors - a testament to Alex’s Scott’s vision. Participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using #LemonadeDays to raise awareness and amplify survivor voices.For more information on Lemonade Days and supporting childhood cancer research, visit www.alexslemonade.org/lemonade-days For media inquiries or to speak with ALSF representatives, please contact Jessica Buono of Pitch Parlor PR at jbuono@pitchparlorpr.com.ABOUT ALEX’S LEMONADE STAND FOUNDATION:Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra “Alex” Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. By the time Alex passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a worldwide fundraising movement and the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S. ALSF is a leader in funding pediatric cancer research projects across the globe and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

