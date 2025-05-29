TwelveStone Health Partners Announces Memphis (Germantown, TN) Opening

Twelvestone Memphis (Germantown) Ribbon Cutting

Expanding Medically Monitored Infusion Care to Western Tennessee

Bringing TwelveStone to Germantown is more than an expansion—it’s a continuation of our promise to provide compassionate, clinically excellent care across the entire state of Tennessee.” — Shane Reeves

MURFREESBORO, TN, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication and infusion services, announces to the western Tennessee business and healthcare community the opening of their newest Infusion Center in Memphis (Germantown, TN). The new center will be located at 7205 Wolf River Blvd., Suite 205, Germantown, TN, 38138 offering service hours from 8am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday.“Bringing TwelveStone to Germantown is more than an expansion—it’s a continuation of our promise to provide compassionate, clinically excellent care across the entire state of Tennessee,” said Shane Reeves, chief executive officer of TwelveStone Health Partners. “We’re honored to be part of the Memphis healthcare landscape and look forward to building strong, collaborative relationships with both patients and providers.”This is TwelveStone’s 22nd location, joining existing Infusion Centers in Tennessee (Bellevue, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro, North Nashville and Spring Hill,) Georgia (Canton, Cumming, Duluth, Lithonia, Peachtree City and Smyrna,) Virginia (Norfolk, Richmond, Roanoke, Stone Springs, Sterling and Woodbridge) and Kentucky (Lexington, Louisville.)“The Memphis (Germantown) opening represents an exciting opportunity to deepen our partnerships with local providers and serve more patients in need of accessible, high-quality infusion care,” said Dana Anderson, sales territory manager at TwelveStone Health Partners. “We’re seeing strong demand for outpatient infusion services in this region, and we’re proud to bring TwelveStone’s trusted care model to Western Tennessee.”TwelveStone Infusion patients receive high-quality care in private treatment rooms supported by certified clinicians. Free Wi-Fi, snacks and drinks are also offered to patients and family members, which creates a positive patient experience with personalized attention, validated by more than 1500 five-star Google reviews.“Opening our Germantown center is a proud moment for our team,” said Rachael Stirling, nurse practitioner/supervisor, TwelveStone Health Partners Memphis. “We understand how critical it is for patients with chronic conditions to receive compassionate, high-quality infusion care close to home. This new location allows us to extend our commitment to personalized, patient-focused service to the Memphis community.”Learn more about TwelveStone Health Partner’s innovative infusion center here About TwelveStone Health PartnersTwelveStone Health Partners is a faith-driven healthcare organization committed to glorifying God by delivering exceptional care experiences for patients and partners alike. Founded in 2016 by Shane Reeves and the Reeves family—building on a legacy of pharmacy innovation—TwelveStone supports patients transitioning from acute to post-acute care, and from illness to health. With a rapidly growing footprint across the Southeast, TwelveStone offers convenient, spa-like infusion centers in suburban communities, as well as in-home infusion services for patients with chronic and complex conditions. The company partners with local specialty practices to deliver care in the most supportive and accessible environments for patients and their families. To learn more, visit https://www.12stonehealth.com/

