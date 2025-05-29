Infocepts to Showcase Enterprise AI in Action at Databricks Data + AI Summit 2025

Databricks Data + AI Summit 2025

Join Infocepts at Booth F637 for live demos that bridge vision and execution with Databricks.

We believe in delivering value, not just ideas. Our partnership with Databricks helps clients move from potential to performance—with solutions they can use today.” — Kumar Amitesh, President, Infocepts

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infocepts, a global leader in AI-powered data solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the Databricks Data + AI Summit 2025, taking place June 9–12 in San Francisco. At this year’s summit, Infocepts will unveil the next phase of its strategic collaboration with Databricks—demonstrating how enterprises can turn innovation into impact with practical, ready-to-deploy solutions.Infocepts enables global enterprises to modernize, unify, and operationalize their data estates. This year, our focus is on enabling Smarter Decisions, Faster Actions, and Immersive Experiences—powered by Databricks Serverless and Infocepts' Decision360 platform. “We believe in delivering value, not just ideas. Our partnership with Databricks helps clients move from potential to performance—with solutions they can use today”, said Kumar Amitesh Pandey, President of Infocepts.What’s in Store at Booth F6371. Smarter Decisions, Faster Actions - See how Infocepts’ Databricks Serverless Accelerator goes beyond basic migrations to streamline performance, reduce costs, and enable real-time decision-making at scale.2. Unified Supply Chain Intelligence - Explore SupplyChain360 , powered by Databricks + Infocepts’ Decision360, to experience how strategy meets execution with real-time, end-to-end supply chain insights.3. Responsible AI in Action – Experience DiscoverYai , Infocepts’ AI governance accelerator, enabling responsible AI development with built-in explainability, model health, and use-case prioritization—integrated seamlessly with Databricks.4. Smarter SAP Data Use - The SAP–Databricks integration provides business-ready tables, eliminating complex ETL. See how Infocepts is helping enterprises model this data for consumption, shifting the focus from “How do I access SAP data?” to “How do I use it to power advanced analytics and AI-driven applications?” using Databricks Unity Catalog and the Lakehouse platform.Why Visit Infocepts at the Summit?This year, we’re providing a live, hands-on experience. Attendees can engage directly with Infocepts’ data innovators and experts to explore impactful demos, gain practical insights, and access exclusive previews of upcoming thought leadership and accelerators.Meet us at Booth F637 or schedule a meeting in advance.

