H&W Global Alliance Announces Inaugural H&W Global Dermatology CME Conference in November

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On behalf of the Health & Wellness Global Alliance, founders Firas George Hougeir, MD, FAAD and Jonathan Weiss, MD, FAAD are pleased to announce the inaugural H&W Global Dermatology CME Conference to be held November 13-16, 2025 at The Sanctuary Resort. an exclusive property on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Intended to bring a global perspective to a North American audience, this event will provide a platform for groundbreaking exchange to foster collaboration, innovation, and education in dermatology. In-depth scientific analysis and discussion of practical application of knowledge is intended for a range of healthcare professionals, including Board-certified dermatologists, as well as dermatology nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and residents. This unique annual event will foster meaningful dialogue, facilitate knowledge-sharing, and highlight evidence-based practices from both U.S. and global thought leaders.

“The greatest thing that we feel we can accomplish with the H&W Global Dermatology CME Conference is to bring a world perspective and foster interaction by some of the great thought leaders in this country with leaders from around the world in dermatology,” says Dr. Hougeir. “We're very excited to be able to have individuals on this continent, who might not be able to travel overseas for such a conference, to get this perspective and to be able to ask questions of some of the world leaders in dermatology.”

“These groups have never had the chance to interact in an intimate conference this way before. We're planning to host more than 150 attendees who can actually get to know each other on both a professional and personal level, ask questions of each other, and get to learn more about each other's cultures and the way they practice dermatology. Families are welcome to attend, and it’s an ideal venue to travel to from around the world!” adds Dr. Weiss.

Registration is now open for healthcare professionals, and reservations can be made at the reduced rate in the room block at The Sanctuary on Kiawah Island.

The H&W Global Dermatology CME Conference is being jointly planned with Physician Resources, LLC and in alignment with ACCME accreditation standards for AMA PRA Category 1 credit™. A current listing of world-renowned expert faculty is available online with additions to be announced soon.

Sponsorship opportunities for this conference are limited, but opportunities are still available. Partner companies will not only demonstrate their commitment to advancing dermatologic care but will also affirm their status as a key contributor to a global platform of healthcare excellence. Prospectus requests should be sent to Physician Resources at accounting@physicianresources.org.



About the Health & Wellness Global Alliance

The Health & Wellness Global Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing dermatologic knowledge, fostering international collaboration, and supporting the education of healthcare professionals worldwide. We are committed to the global interchange of evidence-based science to improve patient care, promote innovation, and elevate the standard of dermatology across diverse communities. The H&W Global Dermatology CME Conference is the flagship program from the Alliance.

About Physician Resources

A medical communications company with more than two decades of experience in dermatology, Physician Resources offers market-leading content development, event planning, and strategic consulting services. We excel at healthcare professional engagement, society management, and thought leadership partnership development with a special focus on supporting non-profit organizations.

