Stride Autism Centers Receives Accreditation from Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)

Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) Stride Autism Centers Brad Zelinger, founder and CEO of Stride Autism Centers Erick M. Dubuque, PhD, LBA, BCBA-D Director ACQ

Our accreditation is a powerful reminder of Stride Autism Centers’ mission—to lead with excellence and serve with purpose.” — Brad Zelinger, founder and CEO, Stride Autism Centers

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) has awarded a full two-year accreditation to Stride Autism Centers for its applied behavior analysis (ABA) programs in Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska. With this achievement, Stride Autism Centers becomes the first ABA organization in Nebraska to receive full ACQ accreditation—a significant milestone for the state.This newly accredited organization offers ABA healthcare services to individuals and families impacted by autism. Its programs were evaluated against ACQ’s Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide “Our accreditation is a powerful reminder of Stride Autism Centers’ mission—to lead with excellence and serve with purpose,” said Brad Zelinger, founder and CEO of Stride Autism Centers. “Guided by our values, we remain deeply committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care to all families, especially those in underserved communities who deserve greater access to meaningful support.”Stride Autism Centers operates numerous centers across Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska, serving young children with autism through individualized early-intervention programs. The organization focuses on improving developmental, communication, and social outcomes during the most critical learning window in early childhood.Zelinger added, “My inspiration for founding Stride came from the challenges my adult sister faced growing up with an autism-related disorder. I set out to build the kind of organization I wish had existed for her when she was a child. Earning full accreditation from ACQ is especially meaningful because it validates the care and quality we strive to deliver every day.”“People with autism deserve high-quality ABA services,” said Erick Dubuque, director of ACQ. “Organizations applying for accreditation from the Autism Commission on Quality must meet rigorous standards for patient care, administration, and transparency. Stride Autism Centers underwent a thorough review process to earn its accreditation.”ACQ’s review process includes a wide range of business, clinical, and quality improvement activities to promote best practices and evidence-based pathways. The assessment considers clinical observations and satisfaction surveys from patients and staff, leadership interviews, and a desktop review.ACQ continues to accept new applications for its two-year accreditation from organizations offering ABA as a healthcare service to individuals with autism.To learn more, visit autismcommission.org.###About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a non-profit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations.ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted non-profit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.Learn more at autismcommission.org.About Stride Autism CentersStride Autism Centers is a mission-driven organization dedicated to providing evidence-based ABA therapy to children with autism ages 2 to 6. With locations across Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, Stride's programs integrate structured one-on-one therapy with naturalistic group activities. These programs are designed to promote skills in communication, emotional regulation, school readiness, social interaction, self-care, and more.For more information, please call us at 515-207-5251 or visit Stride Autism Centers. If you’re interested in a rewarding career assisting children with autism, please visit Stride Careers to view our available positions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.