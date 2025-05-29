The Rising Adoption Of E-Learning Platforms: A Key Driver Shaping The Storyboarding Software Market In 2025

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Storyboarding Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2025

In recent years, the storyboarding software market has portrayed substantial growth. The market size escalated from $1.97 billion in 2024, projected to increase to $2.15 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate of 9.2%. This progression during the historic period is attributed to heightened adoption in the film and animation industries, the booming demand for visual storytelling tools, increased usage in advertising agencies, transition from paper-based to digital tools, and the rising use of e-learning and training content.

Where Is The Storyboarding Software Market Headed In The Future?

The storyboarding software market will witness robust growth in the coming years, projected to soar to $3.02 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 8.9%. The catalysts behind this anticipated growth during the forecast period are an expansion of online content creation platforms, the mushrooming demand for remote collaboration tools, a surge in demand for cloud-based solutions, the increased use in game development, and the growing need for efficient pre-production planning. Substantial trends during the forecast period comprise advancements in artificial intelligence-powered storyboarding, the integration of augmented reality and virtual reality technologies, research and development for real-time collaboration, innovations in three-dimensional visualization tools, and the determined pursuit of cross-platform compatibility solutions.

What Role Does E-Learning Platforms Play In The Growth Of Storyboarding Software Market?

The escalating adoption of e-learning platforms is projected to robustly propel the advancement of the storyboarding software market. These platforms take the form of digital tools or websites that provide educational content and courses online, enabling users to learn at their convenience, irrespective of time and place. The rise of e-learning platforms is driven by increased internet access, imparting flexible, on-demand education to a broader audience. Storyboarding software augments e-learning platforms by facilitating instructional designers to plan and visualize the course structure and content flow before development begins. It contributes to the clear organization of lessons, interactive elements, and assessments, ensuring a coherent and engaging learning experience. For instance, as per Eurostat, a governing body based in Luxembourg, in 2023, 30% of the European Union's internet users aged 16–74 used online learning tools, a growth from 28% in 2022.

Which Major Companies Are Operating In The Storyboarding Software Market?

Prominent companies operating in the storyboarding software market are Canva Pty Ltd., Miro, The Third Floor Inc., Toon Boom Animation Inc., Artefact, Crank Software, PowerProduction Software Inc., FrameForge Studio, Krock, Milanote Pty Ltd., Storyboard That, StudioBinder Inc., Wonder Unit Inc., Boords Ltd., Ghostwheel, MakeStoryboard, ShotPro, StoryTribe, Six Mile Creek Systems, Foundry.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Storyboarding Software Market?

Major companies operating in the storyboarding software market are concentrating on developing advanced technology, such as visual storytelling platforms, to enhance content development efficiency across media industries. A visual storytelling platform is a digital tool that aids users craft and share stories using visuals such as images and animations. It enriches storytelling by improving idea organization, collaboration, and presentation. For instance, in June 2024, Toon Boom, a Canadian animation and storyboarding software development company, launched Storyboard Pro 24, a versatile pre-production suite representing a significant advancement in 2D/3D animation production. These tools refine traditional, cutout, and hybrid workflows with features like enhanced 3D integration, deformation rig posing, and the ability to attach drawings to 3D models.

How Is The Global Storyboarding Software Market Segmented?

The storyboarding software market delineated in this report is segmented –

1 By Type: Interactive Storyboards, Active Storyboards, Passive Storyboards

2 By Features: Collaboration Tools, Animation Capabilities, Templates And Assets Library, Third-Party Integrations, Export Options, User Interface Customization

3 By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premise, Hybrid

4 By Application Type: Film And Animation, Advertising, Video Production, Gaming, Education, marketing

5 By User Type: Professional Users, Amateur Users, Educational Institutions, Corporations

With Subsegments:

1 By Interactive Storyboards: Drag-And-Drop Interface Tools, Real-Time Collaboration Features, Clickable Navigation Elements, Integrated Feedback Or Commenting Systems

2 By Active Storyboards: Animation-Supported Boards, Audio-Visual Playback Integration, Script-Synced Visual Timelines, Scene Transition Simulation

3 By Passive Storyboards: Static Image Sequences, Print-Friendly Formats, Basic Slide-Based Layouts, PDF And Image Export Options

What Are The Regional Insights In The Storyboarding Software Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America dominated and was the largest region in the storyboarding software market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions illustrated in the storyboarding software market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

