IBA Group to Present AI and Data Management Services at Tech Show Frankfurt

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From June 4 to June 5, IBA Group will participate for the first time in the Big Data & AI World Frankfurt conference of the Tech Show Frankfurt to showcase its services and solutions in data management and AI. The Tech Show is one of Germany’s leading events for technology professionals who are shaping the future of data and AI, and IBA will participate as an exhibitor and a presenter.IBA Group’s Offerings at Tech Show Frankfurt• FastLake is a cloud data platform. Based on innovative data engineering principles, FastLake ensures seamless Data Lake and Lake House management. Powered by Azure services and advanced open source tools, the platform enables employees to focus on their data rather than infrastructure.• Visual Flow, a certified Databricks Partner Solution, is a low-code ETL/ELT solution with an open source license. Visual Flow contains Apache Spark, Kubernetes, and Argo Workflows under its umbrella. The solution is designed for developers who want to take advantage of ETL benefits of Spark without learning a programming language.• IBA Group’s Modern Data Lake and Warehouse service helps transform complex data landscapes into business assets. IBA Group specializes in creating tailored Data Lake and Warehouse solutions that improve business efficiency and help thrive in today’s data-driven world.• Analytical Solutions on BI Platforms & Advanced Analytics by IBA Group transform complex data into actionable information for strategic decision-making. IBA Group’s expertise in predictive modeling and risk analysis translates into increased operational efficiency, bolstered profitability, and improved customer experience. The service combines deep insights with real-time analytics.• IBA Group-developed AI assistants deliver real-time, context-aware responses, enhance customer engagement, and streamline operations using advanced LLMs across 80+ languages.IBA Group’s Presentation at Tech Show FrankfurtOn June 4, Mikalai Surta , Solution Achitect at IBA Group, will deliver a presentation entitled Reimagining Azure Synapse Analytics with AI-Driven Developer Experience.Name: Reimagining Azure Synapse Analytics with AI-Driven Developer ExperienceLocation: Messe Frankfurt, Data Architecture & Integration TheaterTag: Data Warehouse ModernizationTime: 13:05 - 13:30 CET, June 4, 2025, Wednesday (the first conference day)Speaker: Mikalai Surta, Solution Architect, IBA GroupMikalai will share his perspective of how Azure Synapse Analytics transforms developer experience. Integrated in the FastLake platform, Azure Synapse Analytics improves data management and streamlines complex development processes. Using a new way of interaction with Synapse, developers overcome traditional challenges and accelerate time-to-insight. Azure Synapse Analytics comes with built-in AI features, such as support of GPT models in Synapse Notebooks and Copilot in Azure Data Factory, and has integration with SynapseML. This results in simplified workflows and higher productivity. Reserve your spot!IBA Group invites visitors to attend the Big Data & AI World Frankfurt to engage in panel discussions and interactive workshops, to connect with innovators, and to forge promising connections. Join the company at Stand #A040 (Innovation Zone). Get ready to explore, learn, and innovate at Tech Show Frankfurt 2025!

