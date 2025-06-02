Officially Licensed by Honda: Aoyama Headquarters Building Now Available as a Block Model (General Release)

Honda Aoyama Headquarters Building Block Model Honda Aoyama Headquarters Building Block Model2 Honda Aoyama Headquarters Building Block Model3

HAKUSAN, JAPAN, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iconic "Honda Aoyama Headquarters Building," which has stood as a symbol of Honda's legacy for 39 years, has been meticulously recreated as a block model. This officially licensed product by Honda is now available for general release through the vehicle-themed merchandise brand CAMSHOP.JP, operated by Faith Co., Ltd.

In December 2024, Honda announced the reconstruction of its headquarters building in Minato-ku, Tokyo, with a planned relocation in May 2025. The first-floor "Honda Welcome Plaza Aoyama," cherished by fans and car enthusiasts alike, is also set to close, marking the end of an era.

To commemorate this significant milestone, CAMSHOP.JP has developed a block model that faithfully reproduces the Aoyama Headquarters Building. Utilizing actual architectural data and photographs, the model captures the building's distinctive façade and structure with precision. Comprising 844 pieces, the completed model stands at 19.1 cm tall, 17 cm wide, and 10.7 cm deep, weighing approximately 665 grams.

Product Introduction Page:

https://camshop.jp/?mode=grp&gid=1918326&sort=n

Product Highlights

Miniature Precision:

The model offers a palm-sized, detailed recreation of the Aoyama Headquarters Building, appealing to architecture enthusiasts and Honda fans alike.

Official Honda License:

As an officially licensed product, this block model serves as a rare and commemorative item, especially significant during the building's transition period.

Memorial Keepsake:

For those who have visited or worked at the Aoyama Headquarters, this model serves as a tangible memento of cherished memories.

About CAMSHOP.JP

CAMSHOP.JP is a specialty brand operated by Faith Co., Ltd., focusing on "vehicle-themed merchandise." The brand offers a range of limited-edition goods officially licensed by various automobile companies.

Distributor: Faith Co., Ltd.

Address: 2-38 Kita-Yasuda Nishi, Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture

Contact: 076-287-6593

Email: info2@faith-jp.com

Business Hours: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM (excluding weekends and holidays)

Website: https://camshop.jp/

Worldwide shipping available.

For Honda enthusiasts and collectors, this block model offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of the company's architectural history. Don't miss the chance to commemorate the legacy of the Honda Aoyama Headquarters Building.

