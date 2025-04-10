Ultipa and Pinboard Consulting Partner to Advance Graph Database Innovation

Ultipa and Pinboard Consulting Partner Up to Advance Graph Database Innovation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultipa Inc., a leader in real-time graph database and analytics solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Pinboard Consulting Ltd., a premier consultancy specializing in graph database and analytics solutions. This collaboration aims to accelerate enterprise adoption of real-time graph technology, enabling organizations to solve complex data challenges, including fraud detection, risk management, customer intelligence, and network optimization.

By combining Pinboard’s deep expertise in graph database consultancy with Ultipa’s high-performance graph platform, businesses will gain comprehensive support for graph-based analytics, from implementation to optimization. Together, the companies will deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower enterprises to extract deeper insights, make faster decisions, and enhance operational efficiency.

“The UK market is very important for Ultipa, and working with a company like Pinboard is strategic for our growth and vision,” said Yuri Simione, VP of Global Partnerships at Ultipa. “Pinboard’s deep market expertise, combined with our industry-leading graph technology, will allow enterprises to unlock new levels of value from their data. We are thrilled about this partnership and the impact it will bring.”

Max Latey, CEO of Pinboard Consulting, added: “As a genuinely fast, hugely scalable, GQL native graph database, Ultipa brings something unique to the graph-tech landscape. Pinboard Consulting are proud to work with Ultipa in the UK.”

Through this collaboration, Ultipa and Pinboard Consulting will work closely to drive adoption of graph-powered solutions across industries and support UK enterprises in their digital transformation journeys.



About Ultipa:

Ultipa provides high-performance real-time graph database and analytics solutions to enterprises and government agencies, empowering data-driven decision-making.

Website: www.ultipa.com

About Pinboard Consulting:

Pinboard Consulting specializes in graph database technologies and analytics consultancy, helping enterprises leverage connected data for business intelligence, fraud prevention, and more.

Website: www.pinboardconsulting.com



Media Contacts:

Ultipa

Yuri Simione

VP of Global Partnerships and Alliances

yuri.simione@ultipa.com

https://linkedin.com/in/yurisimione

+39 333-415-6248

Pinboard Consulting Ltd.

Max Latey

Chief Executive Officer

max.latey@pinboardconsulting.com

+44 7925 433 484

For inquiries or partnership discussions, please reach out to the contacts above.

