Travel Trends Point to Sri Lanka as a Preferred Summer Destination for Gulf Region Families

Cinnamon Bentota Beach - Signature Selection

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As academic calendars conclude across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, the June school holidays signal the start of a peak travel period. With rising temperatures across the Middle East, many families are seeking cooler, short-haul destinations — and Sri Lanka is witnessing renewed interest as a preferred choice.Sri Lanka Gains Momentum as a Family-Friendly Destination for GCC TravellersCurrent travel data indicates a growing inclination among GCC residents toward experience-led, short-haul travel. According to recent regional travel trends, more than 65% of outbound travellers from the GCC are opting for holidays within a four to five-hour flight radius, prioritizing nature, culture, family activities, and relaxation over traditional urban breaks.Sri Lanka, with its diverse offerings — from tea-covered highlands and golden coastlines to wildlife safaris and UNESCO heritage sites — continues to attract travellers seeking variety and value. The availability of visa-on-arrival for most GCC nationalities, widespread halal-friendly dining options, and a reputation for safety contribute further to its appeal as a mid-year holiday destination. Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Launches Summer Promotion for GCC MarketIn response to increasing demand from the Middle East, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts has introduced a limited-time summer travel offer designed for GCC travellers. The promotion is valid for bookings made through 30 June 2025 for stays until the same date.Highlights of the promotion include:Cinnamon Bentota Beach – Signature SelectionA beachfront luxury resort on Sri Lanka’s southern coast5% discount on GHA Member Rate10% discount on à la carte dining (for Bed & Breakfast stays)10% discount on High Tea experienceGHA Discovery Rewards benefitsAll other Cinnamon Resorts across Sri Lanka, including locations such as Yala, Kandy, and Habarana:5% discount on GHA Member RateGHA Discovery Rewards benefitsThese offers are structured to meet the preferences of travellers from the Gulf region, combining value, service, and destination-centric experiences in a single itinerary.Key Factors Driving GCC Travel to Sri Lanka in JuneDirect short-haul flights from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and BahrainVisa-free or visa-on-arrival for most GCC nationalitiesMild weather conditions in Sri Lanka’s central highlands during JuneWide availability of family-friendly excursions and accommodationsHalal-friendly cuisine and wellness-oriented offeringsThe month of June presents an ideal window to explore Sri Lanka’s cooler hill regions, tranquil coastal settings, and rich cultural heritage — before the peak international travel season begins in July and August.Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, with properties strategically located across the island, continues to support Sri Lanka’s positioning as a top regional destination, offering curated stays and experiences that align with emerging travel preferences from the Middle East.

