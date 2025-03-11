BENTOTA’S PRISTINE BEACHES AND THRILLING WATER SPORTS MAKE IT A MUST-VISIT THIS SUMMER

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bentota, one of Sri Lanka’s most sought-after beach destinations, offers the perfect summer retreat for travellers seeking luxury, adventure, and relaxation. With its pristine golden beaches, serene lagoons, and exciting water sports, Bentota draws visitors from around the world looking to immerse themselves in the ultimate tropical escape. Renowned for its luxury beachfront resorts, vibrant marine life, and exclusive retreats, this coastal haven seamlessly blends tranquillity and adventure, making it an ideal getaway for all types of travellers.Situated overlooking the serene Bentota Beach, Cinnamon Bentota Beach – Signature Selection is the luxury flagship resort of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, offering an unparalleled summer escape where art, architecture, and nature seamlessly converge. Designed by Geoffrey Bawa, the resort is a masterpiece of tropical modernism, featuring elegantly designed spaces adorned with Sri Lankan artistry and breathtaking oceanfront views. As part of the Signature Selection experience, guests enjoy curated services, bespoke hospitality, and world-class dining, with a diverse culinary journey that includes fresh seafood at Sea Meats Spice, authentic Sri Lankan cuisine, and specialty dining at Zest or special dining experience at Ottimo, the resort’s signature Italian restaurant. For adventure seekers, the resort offers thrilling water sports, from jet-skiing and windsurfing to mangrove boat safaris, allowing guests to explore Bentota’s lush estuaries and vibrant marine life, making it the perfect destination for both relaxation and adventure.As part of its commitment to delivering world-class hospitality, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts became the first Sri Lankan hospitality chain to join the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA)—the world’s largest network of independent hotel brands. Through this partnership, Cinnamon launched CINNAMON DISCOVERY , an exclusive loyalty program offering members the lowest rates available, personalized rewards, and special privileges.This summer, loyalty members staying at Cinnamon Bentota Beach – Signature Selection can enhance their experience with complimentary meal plan upgrades. Guests booking a Room Only (RO) package will receive a free upgrade to Bed & Breakfast (BB), while those opting for Bed & Breakfast (BB) will enjoy a complimentary upgrade to Half Board (HB)—ensuring an indulgent dining experience at no additional cost.Beyond the meal upgrades, loyalty members can access exclusive perks to make their stay even more memorable. These include a 10% discount on tours to Lunuganga or Brief Garden, offering a chance to explore the legendary estates of Geoffrey Bawa and his brother Bevis Bawa. Additionally, guests can indulge in an elevated dining experience with 15% off at Ottimo, the resort’s signature Italian à la carte restaurant.Guests are encouraged to book early to take advantage of this exclusive summer offer before 31st of March 2025 for stay periods between May 1st – October 31st, 2025. Whether seeking a tranquil beachfront retreat, a cultural exploration, or a diverse culinary experience, Cinnamon Bentota Beach – Signature Selection delivers an unparalleled escape on Sri Lanka’s stunning southern coastline.For more details or to make a reservation, visit www.cinnamonhotels.com

