Sri Lanka Named a Top Global Travel Destination for 2025

With Sri Lanka’s growing popularity, Sri Lanka Resorts of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts enhances the experience with special summer benefits for travellers.

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sri Lanka is gaining global recognition as a top travel destination, ranked 9th on the BBC’s "25 Best Places to Travel in 2025" and highlighted by Flashpack as a prime choice for solo travellers. In 2024, the country welcomed more than 2 million visitors, with strong arrivals from India, Russia, and the UK. With a target of 3 million visitors for 2025, Sri Lanka continues its upward trajectory in tourism. Offering a perfect mix of adventure, culture, and relaxation, the island caters to all travellers—whether exploring vibrant cities, embarking on safaris, or unwinding on pristine beaches.As Sri Lanka’s popularity as a must-visit destination soars, there has never been a better time to plan a visit. To make the experience even more rewarding, Sri Lanka Resorts of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is delighted to introduce an exclusive Summer Early Bird Offer designed for CINNAMON DISCOVERY loyalty program members. This special promotion enhances the holiday experience with complimentary meal plan upgrades, allowing guests to indulge in the island’s rich culinary offerings while enjoying world-class hospitality. Guests booking a minimum of two nights between till 31st of March for stays from 1st May to 31st October will enjoy a seamless upgrade to their dining experience at select Cinnamon resorts across Sri Lanka.Guests can enhance their getaway with a complimentary meal plan upgrade, adding extra value to their stay. Those booking a Room Only (RO) package will be upgraded to Bed & Breakfast (BB) at no additional cost, while guests opting for Bed & Breakfast (BB) will receive a free upgrade to Half Board (HB). This limited-time offer is available at a selection of Sri Lanka Resorts of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, ensuring an unforgettable tropical retreat.Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts joined the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world’s largest network of independent hotel brands, becoming the first Sri Lankan hospitality chain in this prestigious group. As part of this partnership, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts introduced CINNAMON DISCOVERY, its exclusive loyalty program under GHA, offering members the lowest rates available, along with special privileges and personalized rewards.Beyond meal upgrades, members enjoy attractive special rates at participating resorts, including Cinnamon Bey Beruwala, Cinnamon Wild Yala, Cinnamon Lodge Habarana, Cinnamon Citadel Kandy, Habarana Village by Cinnamon, Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon, Trinco Blu by Cinnamon, and the newly opened Kandy Myst by Cinnamon. From the pristine beaches of Bentota to the wildlife haven of Yala, Cinnamon’s Sri Lankan resorts offer unparalleled hospitality and unique experiences tailored to diverse traveller preferences. As Sri Lanka continues to attract global visitors, guests can sign up through cinnamonhotels.com to unlock exclusive GHA member benefits and experience the brand’s exceptional hospitality.With limited availability, guests are encouraged to secure their bookings before 31st of March to take advantage of this summer offer. Whether seeking a beachfront retreat, a cultural exploration, or a wildlife adventure, Cinnamon Sri Lanka Resorts ensures a vacation like no other. This offer is exclusively available for CINNAMON DISCOVERY members.For more details or to make a reservation, visit www.cinnamonhotels.com

