Take on the Sake Journey Again at Sake Meguri 2025 and Raise a Glass to Japan’s Sake Traditions

Explore over 150 premium sake labels from more than 20 distinguished breweries and Sake.sg’s exclusive collection at the event

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sip through Japan’s rich sake traditions as Sake Meguri , Singapore’s premier sake event, is returning for its third year on 26 July 2025 at the Singapore Expo. Organised by Sake.sg, this year’s edition promises an unforgettable tasting experience, with two engaging sessions (10 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 7 pm) hosted by LOVE97.2’s 饮饮作乐 DJs Kenneth and Edward.Singapore might be small, but when it comes to sake, the love and demand are huge! Sake has enjoyed a global boom in recent years, and Singapore continues to be a key market for the exquisite beverage. With an expected attendance of more than 600 attendees, the one-day event will bring together over 150 premium sake labels from more than 20 renowned sake breweries in Japan alongside Sake.sg’s extensive range of premium sake.Discover Sake’s Timeless Craft with Japan’s Expert BrewersAt Sake Meguri 2025, attendees will have the rare opportunity to meet the “sake toji” (master brewers) — skilled artisans who have honed their craft over generations. Hailing from regions spanning the snowy peaks of Hokkaido to the lush landscapes of Kyushu, these sake experts bring centuries of history, innovation, and passion.Rooted deeply in Japanese culture, the country’s national drink is the product of a meticulous fermentation process that transforms grains of rice into sake. Sake Meguri 2025 offers a unique chance for attendees to experience this heritage without the need to hop on a flight to Japan, connecting them directly with the makers to explore the diverse flavours from prefectures such as Kyoto, Niigata, Nagano, Hyogo and beyond. Renowned breweries including Kitagawa Honke, Hakkaisan Brewery, Kirishima Shuzo and Choya Umeshu will showcase their finest selections. Joining the esteemed lineup and making their Singapore debut are the bold and distinctive Kohga Ninja, a sake brewery with over 150 years of tradition in Shiga Prefecture – home to Lake Biwa, Japan’s largest and one of the world’s oldest lakes, whose pristine waters have long nurtured the region’s rich sake-making heritage; and Sawaya Matsumoto, a Kyoto heritage brewery celebrated for its premium, expressive sake that blends tradition with modern finesse.Attendees who are looking to learn more about seasonal brews or discover the latest trends in Japan’s evolving sake scene will be able to gain a deeper appreciation of sake and its timeless craftsmanship. Plus, visitors can enjoy complimentary tastings of every sake available at the event – the perfect way to sip, discover, and take home their favourites.Beyond Sake, Japan’s Tastiest Food and Snacks AwaitThis year’s edition of Sake Meguri expands the experience beyond sake with specially curated food and snack booths designed to elevate the tasting journey. Visitors can savour a selection of authentic Japanese bites, from savoury treats to sweet delights, offering a flavour for every palate. Among the highlights is AMI Patisserie, renowned for its exquisite handcrafted pastries and delicate confections. Each creation showcases an artful blend of distinct, natural Japanese flavours with European-inspired creations, presenting a unique treat for visitors. At Sake Meguri 2025, AMI Patisserie will also be unveiling exclusive desserts specially crafted with selected sake or liqueurs, a delightful fusion not to be missed. Attendees can look forward to mingling with like-minded sake lovers and immersing themselves in a lively atmosphere filled with great flavours, all under one roof.Eric Ong, Director of Sake.sg said, “Sake Meguri 2025 is a celebration of the evolving sake culture and the generations of craftsmanship behind every bottle. We’re proud to bring together renowned master brewers from across Japan, from Hokkaido to Kyushu, and other prefectures, allowing attendees to connect with the sake makers and their passion behind the favourite brews. This year’s event promises fresh discoveries of these exquisite beverages, cultural immersion, and a truly memorable tasting experience.”Grab Exclusive Sake DealsEnjoy exclusive event-only deals at the brand-new dedicated “pick-and-go” retail zone – specially curated for attendees to easily browse and bring home their favourite sake. From rare finds to beloved classics, shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 60 percent off. This “pick-and-go” area is the perfect opportunity to stock up while saving big. Attendees will also gain access to an exclusive online sale, with a larger variety of sake available at huge discounts – perfect for sharing with friends and family.Whether it is gifting, collecting, or simply indulging, this is the ultimate chance to score unbeatable deals on premium sake – seize the limited early bird tickets before they sell out.Don’t miss the opportunity to embark on a sake adventure like no other at Sake Meguri 2025! All tickets include access to the Grand Tasting of over 150 premium sake labels, plus a goodie bag worth $70. Tickets will be available for purchase here . Let us kanpai to an unforgettable sake experience this July!###

