Oola Bowls® Celebrates Grand Opening in Shrewsbury, PA, on May 31 with Free Bowls, Prizes, and New Menu Launch

SHREWSBURY, PA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oola Bowls, the vibrant better-for-you brand known for its signature, high-pulp açaí bowls and commitment to “what happiness tastes like,” recently announced its refreshed brand identity and its most expansive, colorful menu to date – designed to deliver functional wellness and joyful indulgence to communities across the U.S., with its newest location coming to Shrewsbury, PA on Saturday, May 31, 2025 and grand opening celebrations open to the public.To mark the special occasion, Oola Bowls Shrewsbury will offer free small bowls to the first 50 customers starting at 10am on grand opening day. Guests can also enjoy a live raffle for prizes, face painting (from 10am-12pm), and additional on-site entertainment throughout the day.The Shrewsbury opening coincides with the launch of Oola Bowls’ updated menu, featuring five new innovative açaí bowls as well as new blends, beverages, and grab-and-go snacks. The location will also debut two exciting additions: “Swirls” or açaí soft-serve , a first-of-its kind healthy indulgence for any time of day, and parfaits featuring ultra smooth high-pulp açaí and layered toppings.As part of the week-long celebration, from Saturday, May 31 through Sunday, June 8, customers at the Shrewsbury, PA location will receive one free “Kicker,” – a nutrient-rich topping such as fresh fruit, nut butters, protein, collagen, and turmeric – on any purchase.“Oola is passionate about making healthy food accessible and enjoyable. As a pharmacist and fitness enthusiast, I can’t wait to bring the healthy Oola lifestyle to our community,” added Mark Strine, Franchisee Owner of Oola Bowls Shrewsbury. “Whether you’re a family, a local professional or student, or just visiting our neighborhood, I personally invite you to stop by, grab a bowl, and experience what happiness tastes like.”All stated promotions and festivities will only be available at the Oola Bowls Shrewsbury location at 14605 Mount Airy Rd, Shrewsbury, PA, while supplies last.Oola Bowls invites local residents, families, and health-food enthusiasts to join the celebration and experience their signature fresh bowls, vibrant smoothies, and upbeat atmosphere at its newest location. For more information about this location’s event and special promotions, follow Oola Bowls on Instagram or Facebook (@OolaBowls) or visit www.oolabowls.com About Oola™Oola Bowlsis the leading health-focused QSR franchise known for one the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S. Founded in 2018, Oola is on a mission to fuel balanced living by nourishing and empowering the communities they serve, one functional ingredient and one meaningful connection at a time. Using premium açaí and functional ingredients, Oola’s innovative menu is designed to nourish, energize, and bring joy with every bite. With a belief that balance feels better, Oola offers wholesome, energizing options that elevate both body and mind. Expanding across the East Coast and beyond, Oola is redefining what it means to eat well.

