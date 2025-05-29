HealthyLine and Human Touch® Announce Strategic Brand Collaboration to Launch In-Store Experience in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthyLine, a leader in holistic wellness technology, is proud to announce a new brand collaboration with Human Touch, the renowned innovator in high-performance massage chairs. Starting May 2025, four of Human Touch’s most popular models will be on display and available for purchase at the HealthyLine Flagship Showroom in Midtown Manhattan.Located at 515 7th Avenue in the heart of New York City, the HealthyLine Showroom will now feature:• Super Novo X Massage Chair• Super Novo 2.0 Massage Chair• Novo Flex Massage Chair• PC-350 Zero Gravity ReclinerThis partnership brings together Human Touch’s award-winning massage technology with HealthyLine’s expertise in natural, science-backed wellness products, creating a one-of-a-kind retail destination where customers can try before they buy.“We’re thrilled to bring Human Touch’s premium massage chairs into our showroom,” said a spokesperson from HealthyLine. “This collaboration represents the future of integrative wellness, giving customers the opportunity to experience the synergy of advanced massage technology and natural therapies in one space.”Try It In-Store or Buy OnlineCustomers visiting the showroom will be able to test-drive each massage chair and consult with HealthyLine’s trained wellness staff. Purchases can be made directly in-store or conveniently online through the HealthyLine website.About Human TouchFor over 45 years, Human Touch has been a leader in designing and engineering state-of-the-art massage chairs that replicate techniques used by professional massage therapists. Their chairs are known for cutting-edge innovation, ergonomic design, and therapeutic benefits that support relaxation, circulation, and recovery.About HealthyLineFounded in 2013, HealthyLine is a wellness technology company that blends natural therapies with advanced innovation. The brand’s flagship products - multi-therapy mats combining far-infrared heat, PEMF, red light therapy, negative ions, and natural gemstones, are used in homes, clinics, and spas in over 40 countries. HealthyLine’s Midtown showroom serves as a hub for holistic education, brand partnerships, and customer experiences.Showroom Location:HealthyLine Flagship Store & Showroom515 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10018(Monday–Friday, 10 AM – 7 PM)Contact info:📞 (212) 300-5092

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.