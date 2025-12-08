HealthyLine Announces Product Updates as Demand for At-Home Wellness Technologies Rises Ahead of the Holiday Season

HealthyLine announces updates to its infrared and PEMF recovery mats as demand for at-home wellness technologies grows ahead of the holiday season.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthyLine , a New York–based manufacturer of infrared and PEMF wellness devices, today announced updates to its line of consumer recovery mats in response to growing demand for evidence-based, at-home wellness tools . The announcement comes as new data points to increased consumer interest in stress relief, restorative therapies, and home-based recovery solutions during the winter months.HealthyLine, celebrating its 12th year this December, has expanded its mat offerings with enhanced technology integrations, including infrared heat, pulsed electromagnetic fields (PEMF), red light therapy, negative ion output, and gemstone-based thermotherapy. These modalities, commonly used in spas and wellness centers, are increasingly being adopted in home-wellness routines as consumers seek practical support for stress, sleep, and muscle tension.“Consumers are looking for accessible ways to manage well-being at home, especially during the colder months when stress and burnout tend to rise,” said a HealthyLine spokesperson. “Our product updates reflect a broader shift toward multimodal wellness technologies that combine several therapeutic approaches in a single device.”Industry Trends Reflect Growing Interest in At-Home Wellness ToolsAccording to the Global Wellness Institute, spending on at-home wellness experiences has grown significantly over the past two years, with warm-therapy, light-therapy, and PEMF-based products among the fastest-expanding categories. The organization attributes this rise to seasonal health concerns, increased remote work, and a broader cultural shift toward preventive wellness.HealthyLine reports that its products are in use not only by consumers at home but also by boutique hotels, spas, and recovery studios. The brand has also received attention in publications including Vogue, GQ, Sports Illustrated, and Men’s Health, reflecting wider media interest in multimodal recovery technologies.Seasonal Use Cases Highlight Consumer BehaviorUsers frequently incorporate infrared and PEMF devices into daily routines to address winter-related discomfort and support relaxation. While individual results vary, common applications include muscle relaxation, stress management, and sleep improvement - areas that tend to see heightened consumer concern during the holiday period.Holiday Season AvailabilityHealthyLine’s 2025 product lineup includes updated mat configurations, recovery bundles, and extended service options. These offerings will be available through the company’s website during the winter season. The company anticipates steady demand as consumers explore wellness-centered gifts and at-home recovery tools.About HealthyLineFounded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, HealthyLine is the largest U.S.-based manufacturer of gemstone-infused infrared therapy mats. The company develops wellness technologies that integrate infrared heat, PEMF, red light therapy, and other modalities. HealthyLine serves both consumer and professional markets and has delivered products to more than 500,000 users worldwide.

