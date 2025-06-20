HealthyLine Supports Men’s Health Month with Natural Wellness Technology

Empowering men to prioritize recovery, stress relief, and long-term vitality with science-backed, multi-therapy mats.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- June is recognized nationally as Men’s Health Month, a time to raise awareness about the health challenges men face and to encourage early prevention, stress management, and holistic self-care. HealthyLine, a pioneer in natural wellness technology, proudly supports this mission with a collection of science-backed, non-invasive wellness solutions designed to help men take control of their physical and mental health.With men statistically less likely to seek preventive care or adopt regular stress-relief practices, HealthyLine’s gemstone-heated therapy mats offer an accessible daily tool for self-care - right at home or in the office. Each mat combines far infrared heat, pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy, red light therapy, negative ions, and natural gemstones like amethyst, jade, and tourmaline to help relieve pain, reduce stress, improve circulation, and promote better sleep.A Wellness Solution for Every ManWhether it’s recovery after intense workouts, relief from chronic back tension, or support for more restful sleep, HealthyLine’s versatile line of mats delivers practical solutions for men of all ages and activity levels. From full-body mats ideal for home use to compact travel and chair mats designed for desk workers, there’s a model to fit every lifestyle and wellness goal.Why Men’s Health Can’t Wait1 in 3 men in the U.S. is affected by cardiovascular diseaseSleep and anxiety issues are increasing among working-age menMany men avoid seeking help for both physical and mental health concernsHealthyLine is committed to empowering men with natural, non-invasive wellness solutions that support everyday health.This June, the company is shining a spotlight on its most popular men’s health tools, paired with educational content and exclusive promotions to inspire consistent self-care and long-term vitality.About HealthyLineFounded in 2013, HealthyLine is a leading U.S.-based wellness technology brand that blends natural elements with advanced innovation to promote recovery, relaxation, and overall well-being. Trusted by more than 500,000 users worldwide, including professional athletes, wellness practitioners, and families, HealthyLine products are used in homes, spas, clinics, and corporate wellness programs in over 40 countries.Learn more and explore HealthyLine’s full collection of multi-therapy mats at:

