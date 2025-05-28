Southern Quality Propane Expands Scholarship Program to $25,000 in Awards

Southern Quality Propane (SQP) is proud to announce a major expansion of its Sam Gentry Southern Quality Propane Scholarship program.

THOMASVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Quality Propane (SQP) is proud to announce a major expansion of its Sam Gentry Southern Quality Propane Scholarship program. This year, SQP will award $25,000 to high school seniors in South Georgia and North Florida.The scholarship, created in memory of SQP founding manager Sam Gentry, recognizes students who embody the values exhibited by Gentry—hard work, integrity, and honesty. The 2025 scholarship recipients represent 25 high schools across the region. They will each receive a $1,000 scholarship as they enter a college or trade school.This year's scholarship recipients include: Abby Barber of Altha Public School; Megan Wellman of Aucilla Christian Academy; Katelyn Johnson of Bainbridge High School; Angela Ledford of Brooks County High School; John Roesel of Brookwood School; Kaylee Hurst of Cairo High School; Alexie Thomas of Chiles High School; Chloe Landrum of Clinch County High School; Cason Haskin of Colquitt County High School; Ashlynn Burgan of Cottondale High School; Yakira Norwood of Gadsden County High School; Dehja Barrett of Godby High School; Miyonna Thomas of Jefferson County High School; Juliette Shuler of Liberty County High School; Kaleb Harris of Lowndes High School; Judy Anderson of Madison County High School; LaRae Baxter of Malone School; Avery Patterson-Rhodes of Marianna High School; Kayla Anderson of Mitchell County High School; Kylee Alday of Sneads High School; Jimena Aboytes of Pelham High School; Paige Parkerson of Thomas County Central High School; Caroline Lewis of Thomasville High School; Takshkumar Patel of Valdosta High School; and Craig Shapiro of Valwood School.“Sam Gentry left a lasting legacy not only within our company but also throughout the communities we serve,” said Brent Henson, president of SQP. “He was the kind of person who led by example—showing up every day with integrity, work ethic, and an unwavering commitment to helping others. This scholarship is our way of continuing that legacy by recognizing students who reflect those same values. We’re proud to support their journey as they take the next step toward building a meaningful future.”SQP is the region’s leading independent propane provider in South Georgia and North Florida. SQP is committed to local service, safety, and customer care in residential, agricultural, and commercial propane and natural gas solutions. SQP offers a variety of services, including delivery, automatic fill-ups, inspections, maintenance contracts, and more. They are headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., but have five regional offices to better serve their customers. For more information, call (855) 430-1099.###

