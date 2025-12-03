Amazon Peacock Bass Fishing Announces 2026 Season Opening, Offering Exclusive Access to Brazil’s Pristine Trophy Waters

MANAUS, AMAZONAS, BRAZIL, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amazon Peacock Bass Fishing, a new boutique fishing tourism company founded by a team with more than three decades of Amazon experience, is proud to announce the official opening of its 2026 season. With exclusive access to remote, unpressured waters on the legendary Tupana River, the company introduces a premier expedition designed for serious anglers, adventure travelers, and families seeking a once-in-a-lifetime journey into the heart of the Amazon.Built on a deep legacy of guiding, conservation, and community partnership, Amazon Peacock Bass Fishing offers a rare opportunity to fish for giant trophy Peacock Bass in waters that remain virtually untouched. Expeditions depart from Manaus and take guests deep into protected stretches of river where few fishing operations are permitted. By pairing unmatched access with a modern, three-story riverboat lodge, guests enjoy world-class fishing without sacrificing comfort.“Our vision has always been to create an expedition that honors the Amazon—its people, its wildlife, and its extraordinary fishing,” said Milton Fielding, Co-Founder of Amazon Peacock Bass Fishing. “For decades, we’ve guided anglers across these waters. Now, we’re proud to open a world-class operation that not only delivers trophy fish, but also shares the true spirit of the jungle with every guest who steps onboard.”A Premier Fishing Experience Designed for ConnectionBeyond the pursuit of trophy Peacock Bass, these expeditions offer something rare: space for meaningful connection. Guests consistently describe the experience as life-changing—a chance to step away from the familiar and reconnect with family, friends, or clients against one of the most awe-inspiring backdrops in the world.Whether landing the fish of a lifetime, watching grey river dolphins at sunrise, or swapping stories over dinner aboard the riverboat lodge, the journey offers an unforgettable blend of adventure, luxury, and authenticity.Expert Guides, Proven ExperienceThe Amazon Peacock Bass Fishing guiding team includes seasoned American and local Amazon professionals with more than 35 years of combined experience navigating the region’s rivers. Their knowledge of fish behavior, local ecosystems, and safe river operations ensures every guest benefits from proven expertise—while also supporting jobs and economic growth in nearby communities.A Commitment to Conservation & CommunityAt the heart of Amazon Peacock Bass Fishing is a commitment to protecting the Amazon for future generations. The company works closely with local communities and environmental leaders to maintain responsible catch-and-release practices, support conservation programs, and ensure that tourism contributes positively to the region.“We believe the Amazon is one of the most important ecosystems on earth,” added Fielding. “It’s our responsibility to preserve it—and to share it with humility, gratitude, and deep respect.”Now Booking 2026The 2026 calendar is now open, and with many established operators already sold out, anglers are encouraged to secure dates early. Each weeklong expedition includes guided fishing, accommodations aboard the riverboat lodge, meals crafted from fresh Amazon ingredients, transfers from Manaus, and the full support of the company’s experienced crew.About Amazon Peacock Bass FishingAmazon Peacock Bass Fishing delivers exclusive, all-inclusive fishing expeditions deep in the Brazilian Amazon. With premier access to the remote Tupana River, expert American and local guides, a modern live-aboard riverboat lodge, and a mission rooted in conservation and community partnership, the company offers the most authentic and rewarding Peacock Bass experience in the Amazon. More info AmzPeacockBassFishing.com with bookings by request at booking@amzpeacockbassfishing.com.Secure your 2026 adventure today—and get ready for a week of unforgettable moments, wild beauty, and heart-pounding topwater strikes.Tight lines.

