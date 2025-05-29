School of Rock Students to Rock the Stage at Summerfest 2025

600 Young Musicians from Around the World to Perform at Milwaukee’s Iconic Music Festival

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education, makes its return to Summerfest , one of the most iconic music festivals in the United States. From June 19–20, more than 600 students representing over 50 School of Rock locations across 15 states and seven countries will perform on six major stages in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.Now a beloved annual tradition, School of Rock’s participation in Summerfest is a centerpiece in the organization's global calendar. It offers students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take the stage at a premier national music festival. Students join a lineup that has historically included some of the biggest names in the industry, including Foo Fighters, The Rolling Stones, and Paul McCartney. This event brings together students from across the U.S., Brazil, Chile, Mexico, and beyond for an unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and community.“This is one of the most inspiring events we do all year,” said Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock. “Summerfest captures everything School of Rock stands for—performance, collaboration, confidence, and global connection. Watching our students come together from around the world to share their passion for music is incredibly powerful. This unique opportunity not only blends cultures, beliefs, and languages but also fosters a deep sense of community and lifelong friendships. We’re incredibly proud to be part of such an iconic festival and to celebrate the remarkable talent of our student bands.”The Summerfest experience begins on Wednesday, June 18, when every student gathers together for the first time at Milwaukee’s legendary Rave/Eagles Club, a 180,000-square-foot, seven-level live entertainment complex built in the 1920s. Students will take part in a private artist workshop with Eva Gardner, an acclaimed bassist and founding member of The Mars Volta. Gardner has toured with global icons such as P!NK, Cher, Gwen Stefani, Tegan and Sara, and Veruca Salt.During the workshop, Gardner will perform with students, offer mentorship, and lead a Q&A where students can ask about touring, musicianship, and the realities of life in the music industry. The entire Rave complex, including the historic Eagles Ballroom, will be reserved exclusively for School of Rock students and families.Following the workshop, students will take the stage at Summerfest, performing across six of the festival’s premier venues throughout its 75-acre lakefront grounds. On June 19 and 20, they will showcase their talents on stages including the BMO Pavilion, Generac Power Stage, and UScellular Connection Stage.Participating students represent a wide global footprint and gain the opportunity to form friendships across cultures, build confidence on professional stages, and experience the power of music as a universal language.School of Rock Performances at Summerfest:Thursday, June 19 & Friday, June 20BMO Harris Pavilion: 2:00–4:00 PMBriggs & Stratton Big Backyard: 12:00–4:00 PMGenerac Power Stage: 12:00–3:45 PMAurora Pavilion: 12:00–4:00 PMUScellular Connection Stage: 12:00–4:15 PMUline Warehouse Stage: 12:00–3:30 PM (until 3:15 p.m. on Thursday)# # #About School of RockSchool of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop the tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 650 schools open and in development across 23 global markets and has grown its student count from 4,000 in 2009 to over 70,000 today. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons, and piano lessons. The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program.School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock is a proud supporter of Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock) and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards in recent years: International Franchise Association’s 2025 and 2024 Franchisee of the Year Awards; six consecutive years as Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 Top Children’s Music Enrichment Brand and ranked #1 in the Children’s Enrichment Category in 2025; 2025 Best Children’s Services & Education Franchise by Global Franchise Awards; 2025 Franchise Business Review Top Franchise; 2024 Franchise Business Review Most Innovative Franchise; 2024 Top Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Culture100 List by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Silver Award for Employee Satisfaction by Franchising@Work; 2024 Award Finalist by Franchising@Work; and 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools.About Summerfest presented by American Family InsuranceSummerfest presented by American Family Insurance is one of the most iconic celebrations of music in America, hosting the industry’s biggest acts for an unforgettable live music experience. Since its inception in 1968, Summerfest continues to distinguish itself as a premier independent national music festival and has developed an unrivaled reputation, consistently featuring hundreds of performances across 12 stages, throughout the 75-acre festival grounds along Lake Michigan. Summerfest will take place over three weekends – June 19-21, June 26-28, July 3-5, 2025. For the latest information, visit Summerfest.com, or Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok: @Summerfest.Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., producer of Summerfest, continues to fulfill its nonprofit mission of bringing the community together and providing a showcase for performing arts, activities, and recreation to the public, through music and special events.

