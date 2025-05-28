Certified Aviation Services Announces Promotion of Ken Channel to Vice President

Ken Channel, VP of BD at CAS Certifiedaviation.com

Veteran aviation leader brings over four decades of maintenance and business development expertise to executive role

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Aviation Services, LLC (CAS), a global leader in aircraft line maintenance and AOG services, is proud to announce the promotion of Ken Channel to the position of Vice President of Business Development. With over four decades of dedicated service to the aviation industry, Ken’s promotion reflects his exceptional leadership, deep technical expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Ken Channel joined CAS as Director of Business Development, bringing with him an impressive career that began in 1976 with a decade of honorable service in the United States Navy as an Aviation Maintenance Technician. A licensed Airframe & Powerplant mechanic, Ken has amassed over 45 years of experience in aircraft maintenance, making him one of the most respected professionals in the field.

Prior to his tenure at CAS, Ken held senior maintenance management roles at Malabar International, McDonnell Douglas, Boeing, and Continental Airlines. His leadership and operational insight have been instrumental in shaping CAS’s strategic direction and fostering long-term client partnerships.

“Ken’s passion for aviation, his commitment to our mission, and his deep industry knowledge have been a driving force behind our continued growth,” said Brad Caban, CEO of CAS. “His promotion to Vice President is well deserved and marks an exciting new chapter for both Ken and our company.”

In his new role, Ken will continue to spearhead business development initiatives, while playing a key role in shaping the company’s strategic objectives and expanding CAS’s global footprint.

Please join us in congratulating Ken Channel on this well-earned promotion.

