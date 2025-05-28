Nourify & Beautify Podcast Unveils New Logo, Website; Invites Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Founders to Be Featured Guests

Nourify & Beautify launches a new look, opens guest slots for founders, and invites subscribers to join its mission for safer, smarter beauty and wellness.

We’re here to have real conversations about what’s safe, what’s not, and who’s actually doing the work to protect consumers.” — Nour Abochama, M. Sc.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nourify & Beautify, the podcast that lifts the veil on the beauty and wellness industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new logo and redesigned website at nourify-beautify.com . The visual refresh marks a pivotal moment in the podcast’s journey, reinforcing its commitment to championing transparency, ingredient safety, and science-backed innovation across cosmetics and nutraceuticals.This rebrand is not only a facelift as it reflects Nourify & Beautify’s growing mission to shine a light on the darker corners of the wellness industry while celebrating those raising the standard. The updated platform aims to create a clearer, more powerful space for advocacy and dialogue, offering consumers honest, expert-led insights into the products and practices that shape their everyday routines.Open Call for Industry VisionariesAs part of this exciting new chapter, Nourify & Beautify is officially inviting CEOs, scientists, and founders in the nutraceutical and cosmetics industries to apply to be featured on the show. From clean skincare innovators to supplement leaders and safety reform advocates, the podcast welcomes changemakers ready to challenge the status quo.“We’re not just showcasing beautiful products and branding — we’re pulling back the curtain to educate the public, challenge unsafe practices, and spotlight founders who are raising the bar for transparency and trust,” said Nour Abochama, host of Nourify & Beautify.The guest application is now open at:A Movement, Not Just a PodcastCo-hosted by Nour Abochama and Linda Yates, the podcast has gained a loyal following for its unfiltered interviews, investigative spirit, and dedication to product integrity. With each episode, Nourify & Beautify dives deep into the ingredients, processes, and ethics behind the brands shaping the future of wellness and beauty.Whether decoding misleading labels or spotlighting pioneering founders, the podcast has built a reputation for helping consumers make smarter, safer decisions—and holding the industry accountable in the process.Subscribe for Exclusive PerksTo coincide with the relaunch, Nourify & Beautify is introducing an exclusive subscriber community designed for wellness enthusiasts, professionals, and conscious consumers alike. Subscribers gain access to curated content and early insider perks, including:Pro tips on wellness, beauty, supplements, and entrepreneurshipBehind-the-scenes interviews and sneak peeks of upcoming episodesGiveaways, discount codes, and free product testing opportunitiesUpdates on ingredient safety, FDA action alerts, and market trend forecastsJoin the community today at:About Nourify & BeautifyNourify & Beautify is a podcast redefining beauty and wellness from the inside out. Hosted by Nour Abochama and Linda Yates, the show features thought-provoking conversations with formulators, founders, and watchdogs in cosmetics and dietary supplements. Each episode unpacks what’s really in your favorite products, exposes harmful industry norms, and uplifts the voices behind brands that prioritize integrity, evidence, and safety.Media Contact:Pamela Wertalik📧 guests@nourify-beautify.com🌐 nourify-beautify.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.