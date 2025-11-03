Ayah Labs Earns ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation, Reinforcing Commitment to Analytical Excellence

Ayah Labs achieves ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation, validating its lab quality, regulatory reliability, and commitment to scientific excellence.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ayah Labs , a full-service analytical testing laboratory based in Chicago, Illinois, has officially attained ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation, marking a critical milestone in the company’s quality assurance and regulatory compliance journey.The internationally recognized certification confirms Ayah Labs’ technical competence and adherence to stringent laboratory quality standards.Why ISO/IEC 17025 Certification MattersISO/IEC 17025 is the global standard for testing and calibration laboratories. It outlines the general requirements for competence, impartiality, and consistent operation, serving as a benchmark for laboratories that generate valid and reliable results.What ISO/IEC 17025 means for laboratoriesAccreditation under ISO/IEC 17025 means that Ayah Labs’ methods, equipment, personnel, and data handling processes meet the highest international standards. The certification verifies that all laboratory results are scientifically valid, reproducible, and traceable.Why clients should careClients operating in regulated sectors, such as pharmaceuticals, natural health products, food & beverage, and consumer goods, rely on analytical data for decisions tied to safety, compliance, and market readiness. ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation assures stakeholders that Ayah Labs’ test results are accepted by regulatory bodies, auditors, and international agencies.How this benefits regulated industriesFor industries where precision is non-negotiable, this accreditation minimizes the risk of non-compliance and enhances the credibility of documentation submitted for regulatory approvals. It is particularly valuable for product release, quality control, and R&D applications.Inside Ayah Labs' Certification JourneyAyah Labs began the ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation process as part of its ongoing commitment to scientific excellence and operational transparency.The accreditation applies to a range of analytical services provided by the lab, including but not limited to heavy metal testing, Amazon compliance testing, stability studies, California Proposition 65 testing, Certificates of Analysis (COAs), and method development and validation.A foundation built on rigorous scienceLong before pursuing certification, Ayah Labs operated with internal systems modeled on ISO principles. Its analytical workflows, method validations, and reporting processes were designed for consistency, reproducibility, and defensibility, qualities now validated by third-party accreditation.Achieving accreditation: what it tookThe path to ISO/IEC 17025 certification included multiple stages of preparation, such as equipment qualification, staff training, method verification, documentation alignment, and third-party assessments. Each phase demanded cross-functional collaboration between quality assurance, technical leads, and laboratory management.What Sets Ayah Labs Apart Post-CertificationWith ISO/IEC 17025 certification in place, Ayah Labs enhances its role as a trusted scientific partner to teams across North America.From Chicago to the worldWhile headquartered in Chicago, Ayah Labs serves clients nationally and internationally. The ISO/IEC 17025 certification provides assurance that data generated in its Midwest facility meets global standards for analytical accuracy and documentation.Client-first, science-forward operationsEven with certification, Ayah Labs remains focused on accessibility and responsiveness. Its approach emphasizes clear communication, flexible service models, and fast turnaround times, all while maintaining strict compliance and quality frameworks.A roadmap for continuous improvementCertification marks a milestone, not an endpoint. Ayah Labs is actively expanding its analytical capabilities and exploring new service lines to address evolving industry needs. Plans include further method development, specialized testing for e-commerce compliance, and continuous staff training on updated regulatory guidance.About Ayah LabsAyah Labs is a full-service analytical testing laboratory based in Chicago, Illinois. The lab provides accredited testing services to industries including pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, food and beverage, cosmetics, and consumer goods.The laboratory operates on a foundation of scientific rigor, transparent reporting, and client collaboration. Its team includes chemists, microbiologists, and regulatory specialists focused on producing data that informs safe, compliant, and innovative products.To learn more about Ayah Labs’ accredited services, visit www.ayahlabs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.