Dejero Webinar on AI-Powered Emergency Communication Technology Scheduled for June 18

Crucial Webinar for California PSAPs and Emergency Response Leaders Ahead of NENA 2025

This isn't just about technology – it's about saving lives and protecting communities.” — Jehan Karim, global director of business development, Dejero

WATERLOO, ON, CANADA, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waterloo, Ontario, May 29, 2025 — Dejero, a leader in resilient connectivity solutions for critical communications, announces a vital webinar for California public safety decision makers focused on maintaining uninterrupted communications during wildfire emergencies. As California faces increasingly severe wildfire seasons, this timely live demo, June 18 at 11am PST | 2:00pm EST , addresses one of the most pressing challenges for Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) and emergency response agencies across the state.The "AI-Powered Wildfire Defense: Where Others Go Dark, You Stay Connected" webinar featuring Dejero and Microsoft public safety leaders will showcase how Dejero Smart Blending Technology™ provides resilient connectivity solutions that maintain mission-critical communications intelligently even when traditional networks fail during wildfire emergencies.NENA 2025 brings together thousands of 9-1-1 professionals for transformative learning, networking, and exploration of cutting-edge emergency communications technology.Dejero's global director of business development, Jehan Karim, emphasized the critical role of reliable connectivity during wildfires for both the public and emergency personnel. According to Karim, Dejero's technology provides California's first responders with consistent communication and situational awareness, even when traditional networks are unavailable in difficult situations.This webinar arrives as California emergency services leaders prepare for NENA 2025, the premier conference for 9-1-1 professionals, taking place June 21-26 at the Long Beach Convention Center. As Next Generation 911 implementations continue across the state, maintaining resilient communications during disasters has become a top priority for California's 450+ PSAPs.Key Topics for Emergency Response Decision-makers- Real-time AI-powered wildfire threat detection and response coordination- Network redundancy solutions that maintain operations when primary connections fail- Multi-network aggregation technology that delivers uninterrupted connectivity for critical operations- Live demonstration of resilient communications in wildfire-prone environments- Practical implementation strategies for California PSAPs and emergency operations centersCalifornia's Office of Emergency Services handles over 26 million 911 calls annually, with wildfire-related emergencies increasing each season. When communications infrastructure is compromised during wildfires, the ability to maintain connectivity directly impacts response effectiveness and public safety."This isn't just about technology – it's about saving lives and protecting communities," added Karim. "California emergency services leaders who implement these solutions before the next wildfire season will have a critical advantage in coordinating rapid, effective responses."Emergency response leaders can REGISTER for this essential webinar on dejero.com Heading to NENA 2025? Visit Dejero at booths: Atos #533 and RGB Spectrum #633.# # #About DejeroDriven by its vision of reliable connectivity anywhere, Dejero delivers real-time video and networking solutions that provide resilient, uninterrupted internet connectivity for critical communications. Powered by intelligent network aggregation technology, Dejero combines diverse telecommunication networks including 4G/5G cellular, GEO/MEO/LEO satellite, and fixed broadband, to create a software-defined ‘network of networks’ managed in the cloud. The result is enhanced reliability, expanded coverage, and greater bandwidth for its global customers. Founded in 2008, privately-held Dejero is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners

WEBINAR: AI-Powered Wildfire Defense: How to Stay Connected When Others Go Dark

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.