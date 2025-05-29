WNBA Legend Diana Taurasi Partners with US Sports Camps to Present All-Girls TAURASI Snow Valley Basketball Experience

Basketball Trailblazer to Inspire and Mentor the Next Generation of Women Hoopers at Elite Santa Barbara Camp This July

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Sports Camps (USSC), the largest sports camp network in North America, is proud to announce that WNBA legend Diana Taurasi will join the All-Girls Snow Valley Basketball School to present the inaugural TAURASI Snow Valley Basketball Camp this July at Westmont College in Santa Barbara, California. This exciting partnership brings together one of the most iconic figures in basketball history with one of the most respected development camps for girls in the country.Diana Taurasi, who recently concluded a historic 20-year WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury, is universally regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. A fierce competitor with an unmatched legacy, she retires as the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, a three-time WNBA Champion, and a record six-time Olympic gold medalist. Known for her leadership, work ethic, and love of the game, Taurasi is a role model for aspiring athletes. Now, in retirement from her on-court playing career, she is turning her focus to developing the future of women’s basketball and mentoring the next generation of women players.“The tradition of the Snow Valley Basketball School is its roots in teaching the game the right way, with a focus on player development and instruction,” said Brent Koonce, EVP of US Sports Camps. “Adding Diana to our family only reinforces that commitment while empowering young athletes to grow through sports.”Snow Valley Basketball School, the longest-running basketball program of its kind, is renowned for its team of highly skilled and certified USA Basketball coaches. Held on the campus of Westmont College, the camp is widely recognized for its emphasis on fundamentals, detailed instruction, and high-level competition. With a carefully structured curriculum, the program blends individual skill development with team concepts, including daily drills, competitive games, and player evaluations. Athletes benefit from small group instruction and personalized feedback, all under the guidance of top-tier coaches and staff who are passionate about player growth and empowerment.“Investing in the next generation of athletes is incredibly important to me. I am honored to join US Sports Camps to present the Taurasi Snow Valley Basketball Camp this summer and provide an environment for young athletes to challenge themselves, learn the game the right way, and build lifelong habits and friendships,” said Diana Taurasi. “Basketball has given me so much, and I couldn’t be more excited to give back.”This year’s camp runs from July 24 to July 27 and is tailored for girls aged 11 - 18. Campers will stay overnight in college dorms, developing camaraderie with their peers in an environment that reflects the intensity and discipline of a true basketball development experience. With Diana Taurasi on site, campers will receive insight from one of the most accomplished athletes in the sport and witness firsthand the habits, mindset, resilience, and character it takes to succeed at the highest level.This partnership marks a pivotal moment in the history of US Sports Camps, coinciding with the organization’s milestone 50th anniversary in 2025. Since its inception in 1975, USSC has played a crucial role in shaping the lives of millions of young athletes, offering them life-changing experiences through sports. Diana Taurasi’s involvement in the Snow Valley Basketball Camp is an inspiring symbol for the future of women’s basketball, highlighting both the progress and potential for young women athletes in the sport.Also taking place at Westmont College from July 22–23 is the 16th Annual Rising Coaches Conference. Presented by US Sports Camps and Snow Valley Basketball Schools, this event is designed for emerging coaches eager to grow in their profession. The conference offers a unique opportunity to learn from top basketball minds through sessions focused on in-game strategy, player development, film breakdown, and game preparation. It’s an invaluable experience for coaches looking to sharpen their skills and engage with a passionate community committed to advancing the game.Spots for the TAURASI Snow Valley Basketball School are limited and expected to fill quickly. For more information and to register, visit ussportscamps.com/basketball/nike/snow-valley-basketball-schools-westmont-college.For more information about the 16th Annual Rising Coaches Conference or to register, visit https://risingcoaches.com/rcc2025 ###About US Sports CampsUS Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps for the past 30 years. The company has offered sports camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic, and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.

