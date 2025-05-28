Openwork Acquires Meador Staffing, Expanding Legacy of Service and Strengthening Presence in Texas Market

Openwork acquires Meador Staffing, expanding its Texas reach and continuing a 57-year legacy of people-first staffing solutions.

Building Meador Staffing has been the professional honor of my life. Partnering with Openwork is a natural next step. Their approach, values, and people-first mission align beautifully with ours.” — Ben Meador, Founder Meador Staffing

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Openwork, a people-first staffing company headquartered in Austin, Texas, proudly announces its acquisition of Meador Staffing Services Inc., a respected and long-standing staffing firm based in Houston. This strategic partnership enhances Openwork's footprint across Texas and honors the remarkable 57-year legacy established by the Meador family.Founded in 1968 by Ben Meador, Meador Staffing has been recognized for its deep community roots, trusted client relationships, and unwavering commitment to service with integrity. Over the decades, the company has connected thousands of individuals with meaningful employment, earning its place as one of the region’s most respected staffing providers “Meador’s values, reputation, and people-first approach make this a natural and exciting partnership,” said Sydney Small, Co-Founder of Openwork. “From our very first conversations, it was clear we share a commitment to building careers, supporting our clients over the long term, and strengthening the communities we serve. We’re honored to welcome the Meador team into the Openwork family.”Reflecting on this new chapter, founder Ben Meador shared his optimism about the future: “Building Meador Staffing has been the professional honor of my life. We’ve always believed in doing right by people—our clients, our employees, and our candidates. Partnering with Openwork is a natural next step. Their approach, values, and people-first mission align beautifully with ours. I’m confident the Meador legacy will not only be preserved but expanded in the best possible ways.”The acquisition reflects Openwork’s continued momentum and strategic growth across the Sunbelt region. Known for its emphasis on culture and service, Openwork has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the Fastest Growing Staffing Firms, as well as a Best Staffing Firm to Work For and a ClearlyRated Best of Staffing winner for both client and talent satisfaction. “At Openwork, culture is our north star—so finding a partner who shares our values was essential,” added Small. “Meador’s legacy of strong leadership, deep community roots, and people-first service perfectly aligns with who we are and what we’re building. We’re honored to carry that legacy forward together.”Operations at Meador Staffing will continue within the Openwork platform, with integration plans focused on preserving what has made the company so special while unlocking additional resources, geographical reach, and capabilities for clients and candidates.For Meador Staffing, the partnership marks the celebration of a proud legacy and the beginning of a new chapter defined by growth and opportunity. “This milestone allows us to salute the incredible legacy we've built over the past five decades—one rooted in trust, service, and lasting relationships,” said Melinda Torrison, President of Meador Staffing. “As we turn the page, we do so with excitement and optimism, embracing the future promises this partnership holds. With Openwork, we’ll amplify our impact, expand opportunities, and continue doing what we do best: Putting people to work and helping businesses thrive.”About OpenworkOpenwork is a people-first staffing company with a mission to build careers, companies, and communities—one person at a time. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Openwork holds that there’s more to life than livelihood, but that finding your dream job, career, or team is a really good place to start. With more than 50 years of industry heritage, Openwork brings a thoughtful approach to staffing and recruiting across the commercial and healthcare sectors. The company is known for its strong culture, award-winning client and candidate service, and sustained year-over-year growth. Modern day staffing, reimagined. Learn more at openwork.com.About Meador Staffing ServicesFounded in 1968, Meador Staffing Services is a respected leader in the staffing industry, delivering tailored workforce solutions to businesses across Texas and beyond. With over five decades of experience, Meador has helped organizations of all sizes meet their talent needs—ranging from administrative and professional roles to light industrial and technical positions. The company is known for its high-touch approach, deep client partnerships, and unwavering commitment to matching the right people with the right opportunities. Meador’s impact goes beyond hiring; through active community engagement and a strong service culture, the firm has made a lasting difference in the lives of job seekers , employers, and the communities it proudly serves. Learn more at meador.com.Transaction AdvisorDe Bellas & Co., LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Meador Staffing Services in connection with this transaction. De Bellas is a leading investment banking firm focused exclusively on the staffing and workforce solutions industry, with deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and financial advisory services. The firm has advised on over 250 staffing industry M&A transactions. Learn more at debellas.com.

