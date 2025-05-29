Branded Hospitality Named Most Active Among Global Investors in Restaurant Technology

Branded Hospitality Ventures Logo Hospitality Headline Logo

Branded recognized by PitchBook as the third most active global investor in ResTech cementing Branded’s position at the forefront of innovation in the industry.

We’re one of the most active investment platforms and one of the most value-added. We don’t just invest capital—we provide unparalleled access to industry decision-makers.” — Jimmy Frischling

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality Ventures (Branded), a leading investment and solutions platform for the hospitality and foodservice industry, has been recognized by PitchBook as the third most active global investor in ResTech since 2020. This acknowledgment cements Branded’s position at the forefront of innovation in the foodservice and hospitality industry.Branded participated in 31 restaurant tech deals over the past five years, surpassing numerous global players and ranking just behind Gaingels and SOSV. This distinction reflects Branded’s consistent commitment to identifying, investing in, and accelerating the growth of the most impactful technologies powering the future of food and hospitality.Branded’s portfolio features a range of transformative companies across the ResTech ecosystem, including:• Chowly, a leader in third-party delivery and POS integration• Ovation, the platform redefining guest feedback and engagement• Spendgo, specializing in personalized customer loyalty and marketing• Vistify, a dynamic platform for visual menu boards and content management• Starfish, an AI-powered solution helping restaurants analyze P&L data to reduce costs and increase profitability• Fishbowl, a CRM pioneer delivering data-driven guest marketing and analytics.Branded’s track record of success is not only measured in active investments but also in strategic exits. Several Branded-backed companies have achieved noteworthy acquisitions in recent years, including Bbot (acquired by DoorDash), GoParrot (acquired by Square), Vromo (acquired by Inspire Brands), and most recently Yumpingo (acquired by Black Box Intelligence). These exits underscore Branded’s ability to back winners and create value for both founders and the broader industry.“I'm obviously biased,” said Jimmy Frischling, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Branded Hospitality, “but I think what makes Branded unique is that we’re one of the most active investment platforms and one of the most value-added. We don’t just invest capital—we provide media, marketing, and growth support through our Megaphone platform, our podcast The Hospitality Hangout , our newsletter The Hospitality Headline , and our unparalleled access to industry decision-makers. We amplify our partners and connect them with real customers and results.”Beyond investments, Branded offers strategic go-to-market support and direct operator access, differentiating itself through its dual role as both an operator-led investor and a media powerhouse. From live podcasting at trade shows to curated networking dinners and custom events, Branded has built an ecosystem that helps ResTech companies thrive in a competitive landscape.As the restaurant tech sector continues to evolve through AI, automation, and digitization, Branded Hospitality remains committed to championing the companies and technologies shaping the next generation of dining and hospitality experiences.

