New Orlean's The Windsor Court is Offering New Programs for a Summer of Fun and Savings

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Windsor Court, an elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city, invites New Orleanians to escape the ordinary and savor summer in style with a staycation escape. From lounging poolside in a cabana with decadent service and taking in a lively pool party to unwinding under the stars during a family-friendly movie night or rejuvenating spa experience at The Windsor Court Spa and breakfast in bed, The Windsor Court’s summer programming offers the perfect blend of relaxation and revelry, all without leaving the city.Summer event highlights include movie nights at the rooftop pool, starting at 7:30 pm. Guests enjoy elevated takes on classic movie concessions, including buttered popcorn, theatre candy, as well as hot food offerings such as Crawfish Nachos and the Royal Burger. Signature cocktails like the frozen Coke Slushie and the "Boozy Bambino" and a curated selection of wine and beer will be available as well. Movie nights are planned for May 23, June 20, July 18 and Aug. 15.Rooftop pool parties run 1-5 pm with DJ G spinning 2-5 pm and are planned on May 25 featuring High Noon as the beverage partner, June 22 featuring Ketel One, and Aug. 17 featuring Don Q rum.Guests booking a summer stay can take advantage of offers with third night complimentary or enjoy included valet value. Park & Stay Package – Includes complimentary valet parking for one vehicle. Details linked here.• Third Night Complimentary Package – Stay two nights and enjoy the third night included. Details linked here.Rooftop Pool Cabanas are a great way to relax this summer with special weekday pricing. Guests may choose between a relaxing daybed or lounge style seating cabana, perfect for entertaining. From refreshing cocktails and spacious suites to skyline views and legendary service, The Windsor Court is the ultimate backdrop for a summer to remember. Whether it's a family weekend getaway or an impromptu escape for two, the city’s most iconic hotel is making it easier than ever to turn summer days into unforgettable memories.To learn more about The Windsor Court call 504.523.6000 or visit thewindsorcourt.com, and follow on Facebook @thewindsorcourt and Instagram @thewindsorcourt.About The Windsor CourtThe Windsor Court is renowned for its blend of contemporary comfort and classic luxury. Located just steps away from the French Quarter, the hotel offers a variety of dining options, including a fine dining restaurant, a classic cocktail lounge with live jazz, and a rooftop pool with a cabana-style bar. Guests can also enjoy a full-service luxury spa and wellness experience, making The Windsor Court a must for a sophisticated retreat in New Orleans.

