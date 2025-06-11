Atlantic Grille at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Debuts New Menus

Atlantic Grille at Hammock Beach Atlantic Grille Ribeye Atlantic Grille Redfish Atlantic Grille Oysters Atlantic Grille Cocktails

Fresh Flavors, Seasonal Ingredients, and Coastal Classics Await at the Oceanfront Dining Destination

With these new menus, Atlantic Grille invites guests to experience the flavors of the coast in fresh and exciting ways.” — Carlton Grant, Managing Director at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, an oceanfront, grand resort designed with a nostalgic, Old Florida ambiance, just south of St. Augustine, is thrilled to unveil new seasonal menus at its signature oceanfront restaurant, Atlantic Grille . Offering refreshed breakfast, lunch, dinner, and bar menus, Atlantic Grille continues to elevate coastal dining with an emphasis on fresh seafood, creative Southern flavors, and inspired seasonal ingredients.With sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean, guests can now enjoy enticing new dishes crafted to celebrate the spirit of coastal Florida. The breakfast menu highlights vibrant starts like the Avocado Toast with burrata and lemon oil, a Super Food Bowl topped with pomegranate and seasonal fruits, and the indulgent Crab Cake Benedict featuring a fresh house-made crab cake.Lunch invites a relaxed and flavorful experience, with highlights including the Cornmeal Crusted Flounder Fish BLT, the Whole Garden Sandwich for plant-forward palates, and elevated favorites like the Steak Frites and the towering Atlantic Grille Seafood Tower.Evenings at Atlantic Grille shine with a thoughtfully curated dinner menu. Guests can savor standout plates such as the Bouillabaisse brimming with Gulf shrimp, mussels, clams, and crab; Redfish paired with butternut mostarda; and the 6oz Filet Mignon with red wine demi-glace. Signature starters like Bang Bang Shrimp, Burrata and Prosciutto Flatbread, and She Crab Soup set the tone for a memorable meal.A new bar menu rounds out the experience, featuring shareable favorites like the Margarita Flatbread, Blue Cheese Chips, and a fresh selection of oysters from the Atlantic Grille’s Seafood Bar.“With these new menus, Atlantic Grille invites guests to experience the flavors of the coast in fresh and exciting ways,” says Carlton Grant, Managing Director at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa. “From breakfast to cocktails by the sea, every dish is designed to complement the stunning oceanfront setting.”Atlantic Grille is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with bar offerings available throughout the afternoon and evening. Resort guests, locals, and visitors alike are welcome to savor the new menus while soaking in the spectacular views.For reservations or more information, please visit hammockbeach.com. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @HammockBeachResort, Instagram at @HammockBeach or YouTube at @HammockBeach with #lifeathammockbeach.# # #About Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa:Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa extends along a mile of unspoiled, private cinnamon sand beach along the Atlantic Coast in Palm Coast Florida. The grand resort designed with a nostalgic, Old Florida ambiance presents an exceptional choice of culinary offerings, legendary golf - including the Jack Nicklaus-designed oceanfront golf course and the Tom Watson-designed Conservatory Course - additional resort play of tennis and pickleball and yacht harbor for boating excursions and wellness, fitness and spa selections, all among nine swimming pools with countless activities. The resort boasts coastal elegance among its 285 guestrooms and suites, spacious condominiums, signature homes and well-appointed public areas offering unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean.About Dining at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & SpaHammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa boasts eight dining options, ranging from flip flop casual to upscale experiences, led by Executive Chef Patrick O’Conner. Boasting a rich culinary background with experience overseeing 17 restaurants and lounges and full banquet operations at prestigious resorts, O’Conner brings great experience and energy to the resort, wowing guests with dining concepts, design and menus.• Atlantic Grille is an award-winning, seafood forward, oceanfront restaurant offering spectacular sweeping ocean views with a fresh South-Florida design feel open breakfast, lunch and dinner.• Delfinos Italian Chophouse presents savory cuisine featuring regional Italian favorites, certified Black Angus meat selections and an extensive wine list.• Loggerheads Sports Pub is an ideal place to gather with friends for cocktails, pub fare, billiards and watching games on one of many big-screen TVs.• Serving the finest sushi grade fish, Stix Authentic Sushi presents freshly prepared varieties of sushi, sashimi and a selection of signature rolls.• The poolside Ocean Bar Café offers a classic menu featuring salads, poolside cuisine and refreshing cocktails.• Lobby Bar is a relaxing space for signature cocktails, craft beers and premium wines.• Hammock House is a casual clubhouse restaurant with a wide veranda featuring spectacular ocean views overlooking the 9th green.• Hammock Beach Pizza & Gelato is a modern pizzeria and gelateria serving flavorful roman style pizzas by the slice or by the whole pie, as well as a variety of house made gelato flavors.• Beach Brew is a contemporary coffee outlet where craft coffee is the star of the show.

