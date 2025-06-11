The Grill Room at The Windsor Court Unveils Inspired New Lunch Menu

Highlighting Southern Tradition and Seasonal Elegance

Our new lunch menu pays homage to New Orleans’ rich culinary heritage while offering guests flexibility and sophistication.” — Ralph Mahana, General Manager of The Windsor Court

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Windsor Court, an elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city, is proud to announce its signature dining destination, The Grill Room , has debuted a refreshed lunch menu with a vibrant blend of Southern roots and refined culinary offering.Creating a modern take on the classic “meat and three” plate lunch, a beloved Southern tradition where guests select a main and three sides for a customizable, comforting experience ($28), the new plate lunch menu features mains such as Redfish Almondine with lemon beurre noisette, Crispy Chicken with a chili honey glaze, and Short Rib Sliders with bacon jam and herb aioli. Complementing sides include elevated favorites like Truffle Mac & Cheese, Corn Maque Choux, Crispy Brussels, and Chicken & Andouille Gumbo.In addition to the plate lunch experience, the seasonal menu includes a curated selection of small plates, soups, and entrées. Highlights range from a Fried Green Tomato starter with crab salad and bourbon chili honey, to indulgent options like the Truffled Crab Club Sandwich and Hokkaido Scallops with mushroom risotto and beurre blanc. Guests may enhance their midday retreat with thoughtfully paired wines and classic cocktails, including $5 Windsor Martinis and $8 Prosecco pours.“Our new lunch menu pays homage to New Orleans’ rich culinary heritage while offering guests flexibility and sophistication,” says Ralph Mahana, General Manager of The Windsor Court. “It’s a celebration of comfort and creativity in every dish.”The Grill Room is open daily for lunch. For reservations or more information, call 504.522.1994 or visit thewindsorcourt.com, and follow on Facebook @thewindsorcourt and Instagram @thewindsorcourt.# # #About The Windsor CourtThe Windsor Court is renowned for its blend of contemporary comfort and classic luxury. Located just steps away from the French Quarter, the hotel offers a variety of dining options, including a fine dining restaurant, a classic cocktail lounge with live jazz, and a rooftop pool with a cabana-style bar. Guests can also enjoy a full-service luxury spa and wellness experience, making The Windsor Court a must for a sophisticated retreat in New Orleans.

